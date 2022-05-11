Son of Kal-El #11: Who will Superman trust, Batman or his boyfriend?

In the latest issue of Son of Kal-El, Batman revealed his skepticism regarding Superman's new boyfriend, Jay Nakamura. With new tensions brewing, Jon was left to figure out who to believe at the end of the comic. Worry not as we have all the answers thanks to the latest edition.

George Gene Gustines @georgegustines @CianTormey & After a rough week, Superman: Son of Kal-El 11 by @TomTaylorMade @Toonfed is what I needed. Jonathan shines, Pa Kent is pitch perfect & there’s an excellent use of the DCU. Everyone’s depiction is modern but I get a classic DC vibe — when everyone was friends. A+ After a rough week, Superman: Son of Kal-El 11 by @TomTaylorMade @CianTormey & @Toonfed is what I needed. Jonathan shines, Pa Kent is pitch perfect & there’s an excellent use of the DCU. Everyone’s depiction is modern but I get a classic DC vibe — when everyone was friends. A+ https://t.co/4imowmShGz

Who will Superman believe?

Bruce tells Jon his suspicions

Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 (Image via DC Comics)

The issue starts with an annoyed Jon, trying his best not to believe in whatever Bruce throws at him (which is very hard to do). Batman has been right almost all of the time. He's the best detective in the world, and Jon is well aware of this. His fear of Batman being correct on this matter is palpable. He cares deeply about Jay, and the last thing he wants is for Jay to betray him.

Jay's ties to the Revolutionaries, a violent extremist group, are revealed by Bruce to Jon. Some consider the Revolutionaries to be terrorists, while others see them as liberation warriors. Despite the fact that their significance in the plot is uncertain, Batman is skeptical of their presence in Jay's life.

After a lengthy discussion, Superman exits the room, while his grandfather summons Batman to the balcony to discuss the problem.

Grandpa Kent consoles Batman

Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 (Image via DC Comics)

Superman is the most powerful man on the planet, and anything he does impacts everyone, including his family, as Batman points out. He goes on to say that he doesn't want Jon to be overly trustworthy since he could endanger his (not so invulnerable) family.

Grandpa Kent reassures Bruce of his faith in Jon while seeing Bruce's hidden disappointment in not being able to save Alfred.

Alfred is missed by everyone in the DC world, including the readers in every Bat family plot. But Bruce misses him the most, no matter how much he shows it, and his fears that Jon would damage his family were making his feelings too clear, indicating Batman's need to act.

While Grandpa Kent tries to persuade Batman to reconsider his judgment, a concerned Superman seeks guidance from the one person he looks up to the most, Nightwing.

Superman goes to Nightwing for advice

Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 (Image via DC Comics)

Whether it's smart counsel or a lollipop, Dick has genuinely become Jon's go-to person for anything he requires. The public greatly appreciates seeing their brotherly relationship on a deeper level in each issue starring these two.

Superman calls Nightwing as soon as he gets out and asks his permission to visit him, to which the former Boy Wonder agrees in a second. Having the most experience staying beside Batman and being a role model to Jon, Nightwing is the perfect candidate to provide Jon with sound advice.

Upon listening to the issue raised by Superman, Dick then claims that Batman naturally has a distrusting nature and advises Jon to not take anything personally. He then simply tells him to talk to Jay about the matter, which in his opinion is something that is on-brand for Jon.

Jon talks to Jay

Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 (Image via DC Comics)

Jon flies over to Jay's residence, wishing Batman was wrong, and inquires about his ties to the extremist group. He then goes into detail with Jay about the situation and discovers that the extremist group has no direct ties to him. They just so happen to save his life from Gamorra's terrible president.

Jay explains that when he was fleeing out of Gamorra, evil president Bendix sent a gunboat to bring him and the rest of the runners down and the president would've been successful if it wasn't for the Revolutionaries.

He then adds that he knows the Revolutionaries are not perfect and that they have killed people. However, he then tells Jon about the good that they have done, including saving a nation and preventing a war. He further claims that the US government has used them to cause havoc on multiple occasions by blackmailing them through a chip implanted in their heads.

For the time being, Jon does believe Jay, but viewers have yet to witness Jay's true link to the group and to investigate the integrity of all he revealed. The fact that he knows so much about the Revolutionaries suggests a deeper link, but that aspect is yet to be explored.

While he appears to have placed all of his cards on the table, there is a possibility of him trying to conceal parts of the truth.

What are your opinions on the subject? Is there a deeper relationship between Jay and the Revolutionaries? Are Revolutionaries inherently good or evil? Is Jon making a mistake by trusting Jay Nakamura? Let us know in the comments section.

