DC vs. Vampires #6 reveals the true Vampire King

DC Comics just launched the sixth and latest issue of DC vs. Vampires, the most brutal depiction of superheroes and villains in DC comics ever. The series with 12 issues set in Elseworld was launched in December 2021.

The limited series is written by, James Tynion IV, known for the famous comic book series, Something is Killing the Children and The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, alongside Hawkeye writer, Matthew Rosenberg. Otto Schmidt, known for his work in various comics like Batman Annual, Nightwing Annual, Future State Catwoman, Teen Titans, and Green Arrow: Death and Life of Oliver Queen, is the artist behind this series along with Daniele Di Nicuolo and Simone Di Meo.

The latest issue of DC vs. Vampires sheds light on the mystery of the Vampire King and the twist has sent fans into a frenzy

If you have not caught up with the series yet, we are giving you a short recap.

Recap

Volume 1 of DC vs. Vampires opens with a vampire named Andrew Bennett providing an exposition about the story. An injured Bennett tells Green Lantern about the death of the Queen of Vampires and the new mysterious Vampire King who aims to end humanity and plunge the world into darkness. Bennett warns that the vampires have terminated the Legion of Doom and infiltrated the world, and are now hiding in plain sight. Issue #1 ends with a shocking twist when Green Lantern reveals himself as a vampire and kills Bennett.

In DC vs. Vampires #2, Batman and his family, namely Nightwing, Batgirl, Damian, Jason, Tim, and Cassandra, investigate and prepare to take down the vampires. Meanwhile, Oliver Queen is running his own separate investigation. In a heartbreaking reveal, Green Lantern kills his own best friend Flash and converts Amazonian princess Wonder Woman into a vampire in issue #3 of DC vs. Vampires. The vampire duo pledge their loyalty to the mysterious vampire overlord, so they call in the Justic League and blame Batman for Flash’s death.

🏳️‍⚧️Dusty Tales♿️ @Dusty_Tales I'm very glad I was convinced to pick up DC vs Vampires because OH MY GOD this HARMS ME I'm very glad I was convinced to pick up DC vs Vampires because OH MY GOD this HARMS ME https://t.co/sgVgdysDaQ

Vampires can seamlessly blend in with humans, which creates confusion among superheroes about who is a vampire. In the 4th installment of DC vs. Vampires, the Justice League suspects Batman to be responsible for Flash’s death and infiltrates Batcave to imprison the Dark Knight and Green Arrow, but they escape. Meanwhile, Batgirl is helping the Suicide Squad find the Joker who is rumored to be the Vampire King.

Batman, Arrow, Nightwing, Damian, and the bat family have a rendezvous at a hidden location where they capture Wonder Woman and Green Lantern who were coming to kill them. With a heavy heart, Green Arrow kills his friend-turned-vampire, Hal Jordan. On the other hand, Batgirl and Suicide Squad find out that Joker isn’t the real Vampire King. Instead, someone from the Bat Family occupies that position.

Disclaimer: The following section of the article contains spoilers.

Reveal

best of arrowfam 🏹 @bestofarrowfam “The friend I loved like a brother is trapped in there”



— Hal Jordan/Green Lantern and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in: DC Vs Vampires: #6, out today! “The friend I loved like a brother is trapped in there”— Hal Jordan/Green Lantern and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in: DC Vs Vampires: #6, out today! https://t.co/SQEaiCnFKg

It is revealed in a shocking twist that Batman’s first legal ward, Dick Grayson or Nightwing, is the true King of the Vampires. Nightwing tears through Batman’s chest and destroys his entire family without a thought.

sabrina🦇SEEN THE BATMAN x6 @nightwaynes DC VS VAMPIRES SPOILERS



GONNA SUE DC FOR EMOTIONAL DAMAGE BECAUSE OF MAKING ME HAVE TO WITNESS THIS DC VS VAMPIRES SPOILERSGONNA SUE DC FOR EMOTIONAL DAMAGE BECAUSE OF MAKING ME HAVE TO WITNESS THIS https://t.co/ID0stvTTHf

In an emotional climax, Jason and Dick battle but the Vampire King proves stronger. He attempts to convert Jason but the latter dies to Green Arrow before the conversion could be complete.

Fans of DC and Nightwing took the internet by storm after the release of the issue.

🌟 @lilagoaway if dick grayson has a million fans i am one of them. if dick grayson has ten fans i am one of them. if dick grayson has no fans. that means i am no more on the earth. if world against dick grayson, i am against the world. [ dc vs vampires ] if dick grayson has a million fans i am one of them. if dick grayson has ten fans i am one of them. if dick grayson has no fans. that means i am no more on the earth. if world against dick grayson, i am against the world. [ dc vs vampires ] https://t.co/1EFjWYpVNc

Lexi @lexithefirstcos Dick Grayson: becomes king of the Vampires and murders his entire family and leads an army of turned heroes to destroy the world



Me: Dick Grayson: becomes king of the Vampires and murders his entire family and leads an army of turned heroes to destroy the worldMe: https://t.co/A4nqStyIR5

ShilsWonderJedi ʬ⁸⁴ @Shilskenobi22 DC VS VAMPIRES SPOILERS!!

-

-

-

-

-

-



Um so I kinda love him a lot. And I am a servant. DC VS VAMPIRES SPOILERS!!------Um so I kinda love him a lot. And I am a servant. https://t.co/gI35xSRjjl

Manman1207 @Manman120722 @nightwaynes This literally broke me when I found out that Nightwing is the vampire King @nightwaynes This literally broke me when I found out that Nightwing is the vampire King 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zvmWyfCWLT

The truly terrifying Vampire King Nightwing has set his plan in motion. What awaits us next?

Edited by Mohini Banerjee