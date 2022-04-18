Son of Kal-El: Batman doesn't trust Superman's new boyfriend

Batman and Superman have been close friends for a very long time, despite their differences in some DC story arcs. The two have supported each other and their families when either one of them was off-world fighting aliens, injured in a battle, or dead (temporarily of course).

In the new comic book series Superman: Son of Kal-El, the Man of Steel is on an alien planet named War World fighting slavery. Back on Earth, his son Jonathan Kent has helmed the mantle of Superman, fighting crime just like his father.

During his tenure as Superman, a lot of new things happened to Jon. He came out as queer and fell in love with Jay Nakamura, a journalist and social activist. While many of his friends and family like his mother Lois Lane and his superhero best friend Damian Wayne approve of their relationship, the Bat of Gotham disapproves of Kent’s new boyfriend.

Kent’s new boyfriend- newest addition in the long list of people Batman doesn't trust

DC Comics created history when they announced that Superman (Jonathan Kent), one of the most crucial superheroes in the history of comic books, is queer. The news came out in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 which was a part of DC Pride anthology series. DC Fans of the LGBTQIA+ community rejoiced as the Man of Steel, who symbolizes the best of humanity, has a son who identifies as queer.

In issue #10 of the series, Jon comes out to his mother Lois Lane. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist already suspected her son’s orientation and happily accepts him. The heartwarming scene from the comic book panels will serve as an inspiration to not just the LGBTQIA+ community but also their friends and families.

In a shocking reveal, Batman shows up at Kent’s house, announces that Jon’s and Lois’s life is in danger and they need to be taken somewhere safe. The Dark Knight flies off with Lois and Jon in his Batjet but doesn’t invite Jon’s boyfriend Jay Nakamura. When an angry Jon questions his decision, Batman reveals that he does not trust Jay Nakamura. The issue ends on a cliffhanger.

In the preview of issue #11, we find out that Bruce Wayne takes the Kent family to a safehouse where Jon is still furious at Batman. In the absence of Clark, the Dark Knight plays the role of the father to Jon Kent. However, we know that the capped crusader does not disapprove of Jay Nakamura for his orientation, but for his history with the villain Hendry Bendix who has a vendetta against Nakamura.

In earlier issues, Jon told this secret to his best friend and partner in crime-fighting Damian Wayne. Unlike his father, Batman's son reacted very fondly to the news and was happy for his best friend.

We hope that Jon, Lois and Jay will convince Bruce that Jay is a good person and Batman will accept their relationship.

To find out more about the complicated superfamily, read Superman: Son of Kal-El. Issue #10 is out for sale while issue#11 will hit the stands on May 10th, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra