Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's love story in the comics explored amidst DC Pride Month's miniseries release 

DC fandom has seen Harley Quinn appearing in several solo series, but Poison Ivy doesn't have one. As part of DC Pride Month celebrations, the publisher comics have announced that they will bring a six-unit miniseries that will explore Ivy and Harley Quinn's homosexual relationship.

Poison Ivy is the best friend of Harley Quinn, and in the past, both pf them have been in Arkham Asylum. Both villains of Batman have come a long way in their friendship, and now fans are thrilled after realizing that Ivy and Harley are involved in a romantic relationship with each other.

Fans learned about this when DC announced a miniseries about Poison Ivy, which will feature the relationship between the two characters.

for sapphics @forsapphic harley quinn and poison ivy in dc pride 2022 variant cover by jen bartel harley quinn and poison ivy in dc pride 2022 variant cover by jen bartel https://t.co/IUab8VbywL

The story will be penned by G. Willow Wilson and drawn by Marcio Takara.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wilson said:

"This is in many ways a love story,"

In continuation to that, he said:

"I feel like that's not giving too much away because she says so on the very first page of the book. So I think fans of the Harley-Ivy romance will be pleased, because I think there's no question that her relationship with Harley is now the central, defining relationship of this character."

Diving into more details of Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn's relationship

The relationship between the two Batman villains was not something that started at first sight. Initially, Harley Quinn, aka Harleen Quinzel, appeared as the love interest of the Joker. However, it was a very abusive relationship that ended soon. Later, Harley met Poison Ivy on an episode of Batman: The Animated Series. The episode was titled "Harley and Ivy."

Harley and Ivy has a lot of common likes and dislikes (Image via DC)

At the time, Harley left The Joker to prove to him that she could lead a criminal empire of her own. During multiple heists, Harley crossed paths with Ivy, and they started to have feelings for each other.

However, Harley still kept going back to The Joker, so Ivy never revealed her feelings. Finally, during the storyline of Gotham City Sirens, a group that was formed by Catwoman, Harley finally learned about Ivy's feelings.

Both the characters have a lot of things in common, including a strong dislike for patriarchal thinking of the society. After that, the two characters shared an emotional connection, which was showcased in their numerous confrontations. Now, DC will finally dedicate a miniseries to take a deep dive into Harley Quinn and Posion Ivy's complicated relationship.

