'The Batman' deleted scene breakdown: Barry Keoghan's proto-Joker, Rataalada riddle answers, and more

Last night, Warner Bros. secretly released a deleted scene clip featuring Barry Keoghan's Joker with Robert Pattinson in The Batman. The clip was much talked about after director Matt Reeves revealed that there was a scene where the Caped Crusader visited Arkham Asylum to get some help solving The Riddler's riddles with the help of an old foe.

This version of Barry's Arkham Inmate has been termed a Proto-Joker for several reasons that the DC and Batman fanbase is familiar with. The scene was not directly released on the WB YouTube channel, but was a secret reward on the latest riddles on the Rataalada.com website, The Riddler's portal, where he drops weekly riddles for the fanbase.

Last week, after solving the riddles, the fanbase saw a poster for Riddler: Year One, a comic that actor Paul Dano is writing, which was later announced officially as well. But this week, fans are in for a treat as they feast their eyes on the infamous duo of The Batman and the Clown Prince of Gotham.

The Batman and Joker deleted scene breakdown

The deleted scene from The Batman showed fans their first look at Barry Keoghan's Arkham Inmate in the much awaited film. Although he is not calling himself The Joker at the moment, fans chose to refer to him as the Proto-Joker.

Proto-Joker is a term used by DC fans when they refer to a person who becomes the new Joker but gets inspired by the ideology or the values of the original one. Before Barry's serial killer starts calling himself the crown prince of Gotham, he is just any other killer jailed up in Arkham Asylum.

Batman hands him case files about The Riddler (Image via Warner Bros.)

The scene shows The Batman visiting the Joker in Arkham Asylum exactly a year after they originally met. This occurrence might be coincidental, but the Joker doesn't fail to remind this to Batman after he hands him the files containing information and riddles from The Riddler. The Caped Crusader here is trying to get more information about The Riddler from the first serial killer he captured and locked up in Arkham.

However, the Clown Prince of Gotham started talking and questioning how The Batman's idea of justice is very similar to The Riddler and how he is trying to stay a step ahead of him. He also often drifts away from the topic and says that he doesn't want to talk about the Riddler, but what the Batman is thinking or wants from this.

As Batman starts leaving, the arkham inmate gives him his true opinion (Image via Warner Bros)

He often mocks the Caped Crusader in scenes, trying to get into his twisted mind. Eventually, after an exchange of conversations where the Batman discovers The Riddler's plans to blow up the city, he gets up and starts leaving.

But before he does that, the serial killer tells him that as much as the Bat is a fan of justice, he should be pleased that The Riddler is doing his work cleaning the city, which might also please him in hindsight.

His face is burnt and his teeth deformed in the scene (Image via Warner Bros.)

The clown prince's face and body, which is teased in the scene, looks burnt from chemicals and several scars can be noticed on his hands. This explains that this version of him fell into a chemical vat like Tim Burton's version and due to his burnt skin, establishes his creepy trademark smile.

How to solve the riddles on Rataalada.com to unlock the clip?

To unlock the deleted scene from The Batman, fans were asked to solve three updated riddles on The Riddler's website, Rataalada.com. As soon as a user opens the website, a series of riddles begin and promises to reveal the truth once answered.

The three riddles are centered around the Joker, upon answering would reveal the clip (Image via Rataalada.com)

The first riddle asks the visitor to the website a question about something that is set up and once done, it hits you straight on. The answer to that is punchline. The second riddle says that it's not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it, to which the answer is HA. When you shout it twice, it becomes HAHA, revealing Joker's trademark.

The final riddle talks about a Wild Card in the truest sense, to which the fans would easily recognize the Joker, as it is a wild card on the deck of cards. The riddles then reward\ the user with the deleted scene at the end of the website.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan