3 Batman action sequences that are unforgettable

Batman is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated superheroes from the DC universe. The character first appeared in the 27th issue of Detective Comics back in 1939, and since then has featured in a plethora of comic books, TV shows, and movies.

Though the Dark Knight doesn't possess any superpowers of his own, he is still one of the most action-packed characters DC fans have ever come across. With the help of his crime-fighting skills and knowledge of advanced technology, he has established himself as the undisputed protector of Gotham.

This article covers some of his action sequences that are unforgettable.

Epic Batman encounters with supervillains like Bane and the Joker

1) The caped crusader versus Bane

In The Dark Knight Rises, fans witnessed one of the most epic action scenes from the DC universe. It was during the end of the movie when Batman locked horns with the ever-powerful Bane, in broad daylight.

Bane had previously defeated the caped crusader in a fight and sent him to an isolated prison after breaking his back. It took a lot for Gotham's protector to regain his fighting state.

The scene we are talking about here is when Bane's army and the GCPD were tearing each other apart and in the middle, the power duo were settling their own scores. After a fierce face-off, Batman managed to defeat Bane with the help of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

This fight sequence is indeed special for fans as it is one of those rare occasions where the Dark Knight is seen fighting on the streets in broad daylight.

2) The Dark Knight versus Superman

Fans have seen the Kryptonian and caped crusader lock horns on quite a number of occasions in comics as well as in movies. This instance is from the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Here, the Dark Knight is seen in an all-new armor suit, specially made to combat someone as powerful as Superman. The first few moments of the fight had the caped crusader on the backfoot. Things quickly turned around after Batman shot a bullet at Superman that emitted Kryptonian gas.

Superman couldn't resist the effects of the gas and had his strength cut off by a fair margin. The Dark Knight took advantage of the situation and laid him to dust.

Fans have witnessed their caped superhero fight crime in various costumes over the years. But a suit made of metal? Oh boy, we did not see that coming in a DC movie.

3) Batman versus The Joker

The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime have had epic action-packed encounters over the years, both in comic books and on the silverscreen. The above action sequence is from the movie, The Dark Knight (2008).

The sequence starts with the Joker standing in an abandoned building with dogs surrounding him. As soon as he sees Batman, he unleashes his dogs upon him. After struggling for a while, the latter escaped the angry mutts, only to find the Joker trying to knock him down.

After a few moments, the scene shifts to the edge of the building where the Joker once again has the upper hand. He tried to grind Batman under a metal bar while waiting for one of the ships to blow up. The hero's fate quickly turned as he eventually tricked the Joker and had him hanging from the building.

These were only some of the fan-favorite action sequences that had Batman at the absolute peak of his powers. The entire list is vast, and one will surely need a few more articles like these to cover them all.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul