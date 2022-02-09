"Only actor who can play Batman and Joker": Robert Pattinson leaves fans in awe with stunning GQ photoshoot

Photos of The Batman star Robert Pattinson from GQ's cover photoshoot went viral online after the magazine released snaps of the actor. In the shoot, Pattinson looked unrecognizable as his style seemed inspired by the DC character, Joker.

The actor sported a distinctive hairstyle and wore chrome teeth implants, along with gold chains. Pattinson also had aesthetically pleasing tattoos for the GQ photoshoot. Previously in 2012, the 35-year-old also flaunted an arm tattoo during a shoot with BlackBook Magazine.

Pattinson was showcased dyeing his hair in a washroom in one set of photos. In doing so, he mimicked a scene from Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, where the main character did the same before embracing his personality as the 'clown prince.'

Fans' reaction to Robert Pattinson's GQ photoshoot spawned several Joker references

Numerous fans pointed out how Pattinson's look in the photos gave off a Joker vibe. This is likely because he wore chrome grills on his teeth, which were also sported by Jared Leto's Joker in Suicide Squad.

Hiral 💎 @chaoswintour Robert Pattinson channelling the MK11 Joker in Diesel for GQ Robert Pattinson channelling the MK11 Joker in Diesel for GQ https://t.co/GVkkcuEpJ1

Ezra @dogsnouts @11nxl @CoutureIsBeyond I was boutta say he could play joker and Batman @11nxl @CoutureIsBeyond I was boutta say he could play joker and Batman

Dan Donnelly @HeadBodyMaster @CoutureIsBeyond That first pic reminds me of Hollow Vergil from DmC: Devil May Cry @CoutureIsBeyond That first pic reminds me of Hollow Vergil from DmC: Devil May Cry https://t.co/YsNxvuuRV8

Robert Pattinson Photos @pattinsonphotos RUMOR: Robert Pattinson, Harry Styles and Tom Holland are shortlisted for the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two.



According to the producer, Mary Parent, the sequel will start filming on July 2022 and is set to release on October 20, 2023.



(via: deuxmoi) RUMOR: Robert Pattinson, Harry Styles and Tom Holland are shortlisted for the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. According to the producer, Mary Parent, the sequel will start filming on July 2022 and is set to release on October 20, 2023.(via: deuxmoi) https://t.co/fc1ODfxVYo

Few tweets also compared his looks to that of Billy Idol or Brad Pitt's Tyler Durden from Fight Club. Meanwhile, a few fans demanded Pattinson be cast in the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune's second installment of the series.

The actor was rumored to be shortlisted for the role, along with Harry Styles and Tom Holland.

What did Robert Pattinson say about The Batman and his portrayal of the caped crusader?

Robert Pattinson told GQ that his version of Bruce Wayne is not into the playboy persona. The actor labeled the Bat-based vigilante and his alter ego as a "weirdo" and described Wayne's approach as "nihilistic."

The British star insinuated that Bruce Wayne in the film has no other purpose other than to moonlight as the vigilante. He said:

"I think that makes it a lot sadder. Like, it's a sad movie. It's kind of about him trying to find some element of hope, in himself, and not just the city."

Pattinson's description of the film aligns with a few glimpses in the teaser and trailer, which features Batman with teary eyes.

