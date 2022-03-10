Riddler's "El Rata Alada" website from 'The Batman' hints at his and Joker's future: Exploring sequel possibilities

[This article contains spoilers]

The Batman recently hit the big screens last weekend and enthralled audiences enough to pack cinemas globally. The caped crusader's more 'grounded' film caught the eye of comic book and mystery-thriller fans. The film is essentially a cat and mouse chase between Batman and Riddler.

When asked about the approach towards the film, director Matt Reeves shared that he wanted to make the movie feel more like a neo-noir detective film, given that DC stands for Detective Comics. Moreover, the caped crusader's strength doesn't rest in his gadgets or combat skills but rather in his problem-solving prowess.

That is where Riddler posed a great challenge for the protagonist. Paul Dano's Riddler stood tall in the face of Pattinson's Batman and challenged his wits every step of the way.

One tool he used to communicate with the caped crusader and his fans was a website the Riddler created called www.rataalada.com. It translates to 'The Flying Rat.' The domain was also shown in the post-credit scene. Naturally, fans visited and drew speculation from the puzzles shown.

Riddler's website hints at a redux against Batman

Promotions for The Batman were in full swing before the movie was released. One of them included launching a website that the film's main antagonist used. The website contained riddles and quests that fans could answer.

With every correct answer, a glyph was unlocked. There is no other way to solve the glyph and the mysteries locked behind the puzzle. To crack it, audiences watched The Batman and got the key.

BAT D✪C WITH FAKE MUSTACHE @drisraelluna

-Detective Comics 27 (1ra ap de Batman)

-Batman 1 (1ra ap Catwoman)

-Detective 58 (1ra ap Penguin)

-Detective 140 (1ra ap Riddler)

-Batman 405 (1ra ap Falcone)

-Batman 16 (1ra ap Alfred)

-Batman 258 (1ra ap Arkham) Los números de rataalada.com son referencias a:-Detective Comics 27 (1ra ap de Batman)-Batman 1 (1ra ap Catwoman)-Detective 58 (1ra ap Penguin)-Detective 140 (1ra ap Riddler)-Batman 405 (1ra ap Falcone)-Batman 16 (1ra ap Alfred)-Batman 258 (1ra ap Arkham) Los números de rataalada.com son referencias a: -Detective Comics 27 (1ra ap de Batman)-Batman 1 (1ra ap Catwoman)-Detective 58 (1ra ap Penguin)-Detective 140 (1ra ap Riddler)-Batman 405 (1ra ap Falcone)-Batman 16 (1ra ap Alfred)-Batman 258 (1ra ap Arkham) https://t.co/RgxM69HHXj

Once all riddles were correctly answered, the website showed numbers in the form of IP addresses. Fans speculated that these IP addresses were the release dates of several Batman comics tied to the film. They could also hint at future movie sequels. The last IP address shows the release date of the latest film.

The final piece that continues The Riddler's story (Image via rataalada.com)

The final piece was unlocked once the fans decoded all the riddles. They should have gotten the above numbers on their screen. The glyph revealed a full-page consisting of several drawings, like in the movie. It also had a hidden message shown to those who have seen the film.

Fans answered the glyph and decoded a message by Riddler and the Arkham inmate he collaborated with towards the film's end. That prisoner is none other than the Joker.

The message is a three-part glyph that has a message to the caped crusader and fans of the franchise. It reads:

"You think I'm finished? Perhaps you don't know the full truth. Every ending is a new beginning. Something is coming."

The cryptic message likely hints at Riddler and Joker teaming up against the caped crusader in a forthcoming film. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Barry Keoghan's version of The Joker. They finally caught a glimpse of him and his maniacal laugh.

Raiden @FilmRaiden



•

• The Joker has a birth defect on his face (he can’t stop smiling)

• His take is inspired by “The Man Who Laughs”

• This Joker is also a serial Killer

• Not a fully fledged Joker yet Matt Reeves confirmed #TheBatman has already encountered the Joker in the first 2 years• The Joker has a birth defect on his face (he can’t stop smiling)• His take is inspired by “The Man Who Laughs”• This Joker is also a serial Killer• Not a fully fledged Joker yet Matt Reeves confirmed• #TheBatman has already encountered the Joker in the first 2 years• The Joker has a birth defect on his face (he can’t stop smiling)• His take is inspired by “The Man Who Laughs” • This Joker is also a serial Killer • Not a fully fledged Joker yet https://t.co/IqqdxxALV4

When asked about the Joker's role in the movie, director Matt Reeves told the press that Batman had already encountered him in the first two years. There was a deleted scene where the caped crusader visits the Joker in Arkham Asylum. Moreover, his version of the Joker was inspired by The Man Who Laughs.

The agent of chaos is not just wreaking havoc with his schemes but also a serial killer.

Further speculations from other sources show that Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, might be the antagonist in the next Batman film.

Edited by Srijan Sen