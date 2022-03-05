Which character does Barry Keoghan play in 'The Batman?' Exploring rumors surrounding the Joker and deleted scene

Disclaimer: The following article contains massive spoilers for The Batman.

Long before the movie's release, Barry Keoghan was rumored to be in talks for a role in the DC film. Last November, Keoghan was linked to play the Joker in Matt Reeves' take on the "caped crusader" in The Batman.

In the movie, the Irish actor's cameo came during his interaction with Paul Dano's Riddler (aka Edward Nashton) in the Arkham Asylum. It took place in the penultimate scene of the film when the "Unnamed Arkham Prisoner" praised Riddler for his achievement of inducing chaos and mayhem in Gotham City.

While the film only insinuated Keoghan's character's true identity, it was director Matt Reeves who later further hinted that the 29-year-old Eternals star was playing a version of the Joker.

What did Matt Reeves say about Barry Keoghan's mystery character in 'The Batman'?

if you've seen "the killing of a sacred deer" then u know barry keoghan can play a menacing, unnerving, and sinister joker. cant wait to see him grow into the roll.

While speaking to IGN, Reeves revealed that Keoghan's version is none other than the Joker, who has not taken up the mantle of the clown prince yet. This film also hints at this when Keoghan's mystery inmate talked to Edward Nashton (aka the Riddler).

Matt Reeves also addressed rumors of a crossover with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The director revealed that when he started working on the script of The Batman, he was unaware of the decisions regarding the Joker (2019). Reeves said,

"Joker was always meant to be a very specific standalone that Joaquin and Todd were doing. There was never really any discussion of crossover."

Barry Keoghan's character's identity in 'The Batman'

Barry Keoghan's character was showcased as an inmate in Arkham, with shadows preventing his face from being revealed. The character also had some scars on his face, which led some viewers to initially think that the man was Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. However, later shots revealed a tint of green hair, which hinted at him being the Joker. Furthermore, the prisoner told Paul Dano's Edward Nashton,

"One day, you're on top. The next day you're a clown."

This fortified the theory of Keoghan being cast as Matt Reeves' version of the Joker. He also told the Riddler that "…Gotham loves a good comeback story." This could be a reference to his own future plans to return as the definitive version of the Clown Prince after the now flooded Gotham in the movie's universe is under control.

Deleted scene of Keoghan's Joker in The Batman

While speaking to Collider, Reeves revealed that there is a deleted scene that includes Barry Keoghan's version of proto-Joker. In the scene, the character is still in Arkham when Batman visits him. The scene would showcase Bruce consulting with the inmate regarding the letters he received from the Riddler.

This insinuates that within the two years of him being Batman, the vigilante has had run-ins with this serial killer, who would become the Joker. While the scene has been deleted from the movie's final cut, it may be released later on.

Reeves told the Collider,

"There is a scene that I would love the audience to see that I didn't put in."

It is plausible to expect this scene to be included in an extended cut of the film, which will likely be around four hours long. Moreover, the scene could also be released via www.rataalada.com, WB's marketing website mimicking Riddler's website from the film.

Future of Barry Keoghan's Joker in Bat-verse of Matt Reeves

In a future sequel, the character can fully embrace the persona of the Jester of Genocide, aka Joker. The character presents a riddle during his conversation with the Riddler in The Batman. In a Riddler-like fashion, Barry Keoghan's character asks Edward Nashton,

"The less of these you have, the more one is worth."

The answer to this is "A friend," which might hint that future sequels could have a team-up between Joker and the Riddler.

As of now, the 29-year-old actor has not spoken much about his upcoming take on the role. Keoghan is also expected to be quite busy with his comic-book movie roles in the future, as he potentially appears in sequels of DC's The Batman and Marvel's Eternals.

