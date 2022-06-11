Top 5 ‘Teen Titans’ episodes, ranked

The critically-acclaimed series Teen Titans, which ran from 2003 to 2006, was a major hit on Cartoon Network. The team consisted of Wonder Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven and Beast Boy, and was based on characters that came from DC comics, allowing a generation of younger heroes to be taken seriously.

The series revolved around five young superheroes dealing with the struggles of saving the city, whilst also juggling problems of teenage angst. The team also faced a litany of villains including Terra, Mad Mod, Cinderblock and Slade.

Here, we countdown the five best Teen Titans episodes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views only and contains spoilers about the show.

A quick rundown of some of the best Teen Titans episodes

5) How Long is Forever?

The Titans as they appear in their alternative future forms (Image via Cartoon Network)

In this twisty, time-travel-centric episode, the kind-hearted Starfire travels to a distant future with the villain Warp, where he finds that all the Titan friends have separated and gone their own ways. Cyborg lives in the tower by himself, Raven is by herself in what looks to be an asylum, Beast Boy is a freak show attraction, and Robin has become the vigilante Nightwing.

The episode proves to be a mature concoction of darkness and friendship. It also shines a light on Starfire, who is often seen as a background character in the series.

4) The Beast Within

The Beasts in a battle of brains (Image via Cartoon Network)

In this season three episode, Garfield Logan, a.k.a. Beast Boy, goes toe-to-toe with a new villain named Adonis. However, when the hero gets entangled in some toxic chemicals, he becomes more belligerent and lashes out at his teammates, eventually turning into a beast-like creature.

The episode shows Beast Boy in a darker tone than is usually depicted. The dynamic of Logan’s balance between good and evil is almost as powerful as some superhero films. The development of Beast Boy has been something of a sight to behold, and this episode solidified his importance, both in the team and the show.

3) Apprentice

The Boy Wonder Robin fighting Slade (Image via Cartoon Network)

As a weary Robin becomes obsessed with tracking down his arch enemy Slade, he discovers that the criminal has a machine that could potentially freeze-frame the city. However, that was only a ploy by Slade to have Robin work for him, while the other Titans became infected with his nanobites. With no other alternative in sight, Robin reluctantly joins him.

The episode almost played out like a nightmare that infected Robin’s mind, leaving both him and the audience scarred.

2) Things Change

Terra and Beast Boy as they appear in the series (Image via Cartoon Network)

Having defeated the Brotherhood of Evil, when the Titans get back to Jump City, they come across a new villainous monster that is able to absorb the properties of whatever it touches. It is in this episode that Beast Boy spots his old flame, Terra, wearing a catholic school uniform and seemingly not having any memory of her tenure as a Teen Titan.

The episode is something of a tear-jerker considering that, despite her flaws, Terra was a companion of the Titans. The soft piano playing in the background drives home Beast Boy’s obvious frustration, with the situation almost making it unbearable for fans to watch.

1) Haunted

Robin scarred and beaten in the episode (Image via Cartoon Network)

This Titans episode has often been hailed as the greatest episode in the series. After Slade is presumably killed in the previous season finale, Robin is still not convinced and goes looking through Slade’s final belongings. In doing so, he hallucinates and has visions of the villain, where despite his attempts to fight him off, he keeps getting overpowered by Slade.

Slade and Robin’s conflicting character arcs finally came to a head in this episode, which is a reminder that Teen Titans never shied away from going dark, despite being aired on Cartoon Network.

