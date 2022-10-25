Gotham Knights guide: All Batgirl skill trees explained - How to unlock, AP cost, and more

The highly-anticipated Gotham Knights has finally arrived, and while the reception has been mixed so far, the game has a lot to offer.

Gotham Knights sets up an interesting narrative that follows the Bat family members in unraveling Gotham City post-Batman's death. This is a unique concept that hasn't been explored in previous DC video game titles.

Batgirl is one of the four main playable characters in Gotham Knights. Barbara Gordan, daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordan, took on the Batgirl persona after being inspired by Batman.

All Batgirl skill trees in Gotham Knights explained

In Gotham Knights, after the death of Batman and Commissioner Gordan, Batgirl must step up to save Gotham. Let's take a look at her skill trees.

Batgirl's Skill tree in Gotham Knights (image via Gotham Knights)

Justice Skill Tree

Batgirl's Justice Skill Tree is based around her offensive melee-based combat and mobility abilities. Perfect Evade allows her to evade while opening up opportunities to strike blows, and Critical Expertise increases the critical damage done by those blows. The Justice Skill Tree is as follows:

Perfect Evade – Batgirl performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up (1 AP)

– Batgirl performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up (1 AP) Critical Expertise – Increases Batgirl’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP)

– Increases Batgirl’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP) Elite Beatdown – Beatdown can’t be interrupted by most enemy attacks. Batgirl’s defense increases by 20% while using the ability (1AP)

– Beatdown can’t be interrupted by most enemy attacks. Batgirl’s defense increases by 20% while using the ability (1AP) Heavyweight – Increases Batgirl’s heavy melee attack damage by 10% and stun elemental effect buildup by 20% (2 AP)

– Increases Batgirl’s heavy melee attack damage by 10% and stun elemental effect buildup by 20% (2 AP) Precise Strikes – Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% (2 AP)

– Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% (2 AP) Piercing Beatdown – This upgraded version of Beatdown can interrupt enemies’ armored attacks (2 AP)

– This upgraded version of Beatdown can interrupt enemies’ armored attacks (2 AP) Critical Focus – Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10%. Increases critical damage by 10% (3 AP)

Grit Skill Tree

The Justice Skill Tree opens up the best attacking opportunities for Batgirl. On the other hand, the Grit Skill Tree is all about defending and staying in the fight. This skill tree offers HP boosts and abilities that help prevent enemies from breaking Batgirl's combos. Here's what's offered by the Grit Skill Tree in Gotham Knights:

HP + – Increases Batgirl’s base health by 40%. Does not apply to bonus health provided by gear (1 AP)

– Increases Batgirl’s base health by 40%. Does not apply to bonus health provided by gear (1 AP) Enemy Counter Focus – Batgirl receives a 75% defense bonus when hit by an enemy counter-attack (1 AP)

– Batgirl receives a 75% defense bonus when hit by an enemy counter-attack (1 AP) Unflinching Heavy Strike – Most enemy attacks can’t interrupt Batgirl’s heavy melee attacks (1 AP)

– Most enemy attacks can’t interrupt Batgirl’s heavy melee attacks (1 AP) Second Wind – Batgirl can revive herself once after her health is depleted. Restores 50% health (3 AP)

– Batgirl can revive herself once after her health is depleted. Restores 50% health (3 AP) Second Wind + – Second Wind also grants Batgirl a full Momentum segment and a 10% increased chance of landing a critical hit for 15 seconds (2 AP)

– Second Wind also grants Batgirl a full Momentum segment and a 10% increased chance of landing a critical hit for 15 seconds (2 AP) Vigilante Resolve – Batgirl can now use Second Wind twice (2 AP)

– Batgirl can now use Second Wind twice (2 AP) Sense of Victory – Batgirl regains 4% health upon defeating an enemy or 8% health upon defeating an enemy with a grab strike or a takedown (2 AP)

Oracle Skill Tree

Anyone familiar with Barbara Gordon's character, be it in comics or the Batman Arkham titles, is all too familiar with her second persona, Oracle. Known for her ability to collect intel, Oracle boasts investigative skills that rival those of the caped crusader. Let's take a look at the Oracle Skill Tree:

Remote Hacking – Using AR mode. Batgirl can disable certain devices like cameras, turrets, mines, electronic panels, and laser control modules (1 AP)

– Using AR mode. Batgirl can disable certain devices like cameras, turrets, mines, electronic panels, and laser control modules (1 AP) Shocking Devices – Batgirl can instantly overcharge an enemy’s gun and/or device, applying a Bioelectric elemental effect to the enemy (must wait after cooldown to re-use) (1 AP)

– Batgirl can instantly overcharge an enemy’s gun and/or device, applying a Bioelectric elemental effect to the enemy (must wait after cooldown to re-use) (1 AP) Digital Ghost – Electronic devices, such as sensors and cameras, cannot detect Batgirl (2 AP)

– Electronic devices, such as sensors and cameras, cannot detect Batgirl (2 AP) Gear Overclocking – Batgirl overclocks her abilities to deal 10% extra damage. She can also hack her allies’ abilities to give them a 15% damage bonus for 20 seconds (2 AP)

– Batgirl overclocks her abilities to deal 10% extra damage. She can also hack her allies’ abilities to give them a 15% damage bonus for 20 seconds (2 AP) Hacking Overload – Batgirl’s hacking changes the function of security systems and makes electrical panels explode (2 AP)

– Batgirl’s hacking changes the function of security systems and makes electrical panels explode (2 AP) Super Health Packs – Health Packs provide an extra 20% health and grant a 50% defense increase for 10 seconds (2 AP)

– Health Packs provide an extra 20% health and grant a 50% defense increase for 10 seconds (2 AP) Health Packs + – Health Packs efficiency increases by 20%. Health Packs now also affect allies close to Batgirl (2 AP)

Knighthood Skill Tree

The Knighthood Skill Tree opens up the opportunity for Batgirl to glide. Here are all of the skills available in the Knighthood Skill Tree.

Glide – Batgirl uses her cape to glide through the air. She can adjust her pose to turn and gain or reduce her glide speed

– Batgirl uses her cape to glide through the air. She can adjust her pose to turn and gain or reduce her glide speed Grapple Pull – Batgirl uses her grapple to pull an enemy towards her. When used on a large enemy, Batgirl pulls herself toward the enemy (1 AP)

– Batgirl uses her grapple to pull an enemy towards her. When used on a large enemy, Batgirl pulls herself toward the enemy (1 AP) Fear Takedown – Ambush takedown inflicts Fear in nearby enemies. Critical damage and critical chance increase by 15% for 10 seconds (1 AP)

– Ambush takedown inflicts Fear in nearby enemies. Critical damage and critical chance increase by 15% for 10 seconds (1 AP) Health Regen + – When outside of combat, Batgirl’s health automatically regenerates up to 40% (1 AP)

– When outside of combat, Batgirl’s health automatically regenerates up to 40% (1 AP) Enhanced Combo – Increases the number of attacks in Batgirl’s melee and ranged attack combo by 1. The last melee hit is a knockdown (2 AP)

– Increases the number of attacks in Batgirl’s melee and ranged attack combo by 1. The last melee hit is a knockdown (2 AP) Drone Firepower – Increases firing rate of Batgirl’s Drone (3 AP)

– Increases firing rate of Batgirl’s Drone (3 AP) Drone Ambush Blast – Once per summon, Batgirl’s drone unleashes a large burst of damage on all nearby enemies (3 AP)

Gotham Knights is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

