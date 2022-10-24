How to unlock Batgirl's Cape Glide in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights brings open-world superhero action to modern consoles and PC. With four varied heroes to utilize, this action RPG features numerous progression mechanics. These include Heroic Traversal abilities, each unique to the chosen playable character. Furthermore, it allows players to quickly zip around the world of Gotham City.

Batgirl's Cape Glide in Gotham Knights will seem familiar to Batman fans

The only way to unlock Batgirl's Glider ability is to complete Knighthood missions. This includes completing a series of activities. Unlike leveling up, it doesn't scale across all characters. So players must complete the Knighthood quest four times, once for each of the four characters: Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

Knighthood consists of the following pre-requisites:

Complete Timed Strike training

Stop 10 Premeditated Crimes

Defeat 3 mini-bosses

The first one, Timed Strike, can be easily completed with the least amount of effort. Simply visit the training arena signified by a training dummy at the Belfry. Here, select Timed Strike under the Advanced Training section. Quickly breeze through the session to complete the first part of reaching Knighthood.

The next two activities will take place outside in Gotham Knights' open-world. As players explore, they will encounter a variety of occurrences to engage in.

These include cavalcades of foes that may house minibosses as well. These enemies are tanky and require some level of strategy to take down. This is the second least bothersome aspect to complete.

Finally, the premedidated crimes require jumping through some hoops. Essentially, players will need to gather intel for possible future crimes. These are dropped by defeated enemies and can be fed to the computer at Belfry to unveil their locations.

Alternately, players may interrogate goons to find out about them. Regardless of the method chosen, these premeditated crimes are larger than traditional enemy encounters and urge one to undertake set objectives, including fighting foes.

Once all objectives are complete, head back to Belfry. Visit the Batman Shrine as Batgirl to initiate a cutscene, after which she will be able to use her Glide ability. It operates quite similarly to Batman's gliding mechanic in the Batman Arkham series.

This will allow her to rapidly traverse the open world. Given the plethora of sectors and districts present in Gotham City, this ability is quite useful.

So far, Gotham Knights has been criticized for feeling generic and repetitive. The tedious nature of its resource collection and activities doesn't help ease player fatigue. Unfortunately, these Knighthood missions exacerbate matters as one is forced to repeat the same monotonous gameplay dozens of times.

Gotham Knights is developed by WB Games Montreal and published by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. It is available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our review of the game for further insight.

