Gotham Knights Batgirl guide: All Skill Tree abilities, AP cost, and more

While Gotham Knights did not exactly live up to the expectations surrounding it, the title did bring a fair number of excellent and innovative features, including Skill Trees and combat.

Every character in the title, including Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, have different Skill Trees that they can tap into as they progress further into the main narrative and complete quests.

While unlocking new suits and slotting fusion mods into them is one of the best ways to get more powerful in the game, it might not be enough to quickly work through some of the more challenging encounters.

Hence, each character has a diverse set of Skill Trees in Gotham Knights, which helps them scale the heroes further as the late-game approaches. Batgirl, in particular, has a unique set of abilities in her Skill Tree, which can be further divided into four categories.

Hence, today's guide will cover all the skills players can access when playing as Batgirl in Gotham Knights and the Ability Point cost required to unlock them.

All Batgirl skills in Gotham Knights and their AP cost

As mentioned, Batgirl’s Skill Trees can be divided into four categories: Justice, Grit, Oracle, and Knighthood.

Below is a list of abilities you will be able to unlock for Batgirl across all the trees:

1) Batgirl Justice Skill Tree abilities in Gotham Knights

Perfect Evade

Skill: Batgirl performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up

Batgirl performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up Cost: 1 AP

Critical Expertise

Skill: Increases Batgirl’s critical damage by 20%

Increases Batgirl’s critical damage by 20% Cost: 1 AP

Elite Beatdown

Skill: Beatdown can’t be interrupted by most enemy attacks. Batgirl’s defense increases by 20% while using the ability

Beatdown can’t be interrupted by most enemy attacks. Batgirl’s defense increases by 20% while using the ability Cost: 1 AP

Heavyweight

Skill: Increases Batgirl’s heavy melee attack damage by 10% and stun elemental effect buildup by 20%

Increases Batgirl’s heavy melee attack damage by 10% and stun elemental effect buildup by 20% Cost: 2 AP

Precise Strikes

Skill: Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10%

Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% Cost: 2 AP

Piercing Beatdown

Skill: This upgraded version of Beatdown can interrupt enemies’ armored attacks

This upgraded version of Beatdown can interrupt enemies’ armored attacks Cost: 2 AP

Critical Focus

Skill: Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10%. Increases critical damage by 10%

Increases Batgirl’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10%. Increases critical damage by 10% Cost: 3 AP

2) Batgirl Grit Skill Tree in Gotham Knights

HP +

Skill: Increases Batgirl’s base health by 40%. Does not apply to bonus health provided by gear

Increases Batgirl’s base health by 40%. Does not apply to bonus health provided by gear Cost: 1 AP

Enemy Counter Focus

Skill: Batgirl receives a 75% defense bonus when hit by an enemy counter-attack

Batgirl receives a 75% defense bonus when hit by an enemy counter-attack Cost: 1 AP

Unflinching Heavy Strike

Skill: Most enemy attacks can’t interrupt Batgirl’s heavy melee attacks

Most enemy attacks can’t interrupt Batgirl’s heavy melee attacks Cost: 1 AP

Second Wind

Skill: Batgirl can revive herself once after her health is depleted. Restores 50% health

Batgirl can revive herself once after her health is depleted. Restores 50% health Cost: 3 AP

Second Wind +

Skill: Second Wind also grants Batgirl a full Momentum segment and a 10% increased chance of landing a critical hit for 15 seconds

Second Wind also grants Batgirl a full Momentum segment and a 10% increased chance of landing a critical hit for 15 seconds Cost: 2 AP

Vigilante Resolve

Skill: Batgirl can now use Second Wind twice

Batgirl can now use Second Wind twice Cost: 2 AP

Critical Focus

Skill: Batgirl regains 4% health upon defeating an enemy or 8% health upon defeating an enemy with a grab strike or a takedown

Batgirl regains 4% health upon defeating an enemy or 8% health upon defeating an enemy with a grab strike or a takedown Cost: 2 AP

3) Batgirl Oracle Skill Tree in Gotham Knights

Remote Hacking

Skill: Using AR mode. Batgirl can disable certain devices, like cameras, turrets, mines, electronic panels, and laser control modules

Using AR mode. Batgirl can disable certain devices, like cameras, turrets, mines, electronic panels, and laser control modules Cost: 1 AP

Shocking Devices

Skill: Batgirl can overcharge an enemy’s gun and/or device, instantly applying a Bioelectric elemental effect to the enemy (must wait after cooldown to re-use)

Batgirl can overcharge an enemy’s gun and/or device, instantly applying a Bioelectric elemental effect to the enemy (must wait after cooldown to re-use) Cost: 1 AP

Digital Ghost

Skill: Electronic devices, such as sensors and cameras, cannot detect Batgirl

Electronic devices, such as sensors and cameras, cannot detect Batgirl Cost: 2 AP

Gear Overclocking

Skill: Batgirl overclocks her abilities to deal 10% extra damage. She can also hack her allies’ abilities to give them a 15% damage bonus for 20 seconds

Batgirl overclocks her abilities to deal 10% extra damage. She can also hack her allies’ abilities to give them a 15% damage bonus for 20 seconds Cost: 2 AP

Hacking Overload

Skill: Batgirl’s hacking changes the function of security systems and makes electrical panels explode

Batgirl’s hacking changes the function of security systems and makes electrical panels explode Cost: 2 AP

Super Health Packs

Skill: Health Packs provide an extra 20% health and grant a 50% defense increase for 10 seconds

Health Packs provide an extra 20% health and grant a 50% defense increase for 10 seconds Cost: 2 AP

Health Packs +

Skill: Health Packs efficiency increases by 20%. Health Packs now also affect allies close to Batgirl

Health Packs efficiency increases by 20%. Health Packs now also affect allies close to Batgirl Cost: 2 AP

4) Batgirl Knighthood Skill Tree in Gotham Knights

Glide

Skill: Batgirl uses her cape to glide through the air. She can adjust her pose to turn and gain or reduce her glide speed

Batgirl uses her cape to glide through the air. She can adjust her pose to turn and gain or reduce her glide speed Cost: Unlocked via Knighthood questline

Grapple Pull

Skill: Batgirl uses her grapple to pull an enemy towards her. When used on a large enemy, Batgirl pulls herself toward the enemy

Batgirl uses her grapple to pull an enemy towards her. When used on a large enemy, Batgirl pulls herself toward the enemy Cost: 1 AP

Fear Takedown

Skill: Ambush takedown inflicts Fear in nearby enemies. Critical damage and critical chance increase by 15% for 10 seconds

Ambush takedown inflicts Fear in nearby enemies. Critical damage and critical chance increase by 15% for 10 seconds Cost: 1 AP

Health Regen +

Skill: When outside of combat, Batgirl’s health automatically regenerates up to 40%

When outside of combat, Batgirl’s health automatically regenerates up to 40% Cost: 1 AP

Enhanced Combo

Skill: Increases the number of attacks in Batgirl’s melee and ranged attack combo by 1. The last melee hit is a knockdown

Increases the number of attacks in Batgirl’s melee and ranged attack combo by 1. The last melee hit is a knockdown Cost: 2 AP

Drone Firepower

Skill: Increases firing rate of Batgirl’s Drone

Increases firing rate of Batgirl’s Drone Cost: 3 AP

Drone Ambush Blast

Skill: Once per summon, Batgirl’s drone unleashes a large burst of damage on all nearby enemies

Once per summon, Batgirl’s drone unleashes a large burst of damage on all nearby enemies Cost: 3 AP

Batgirl’s Skill Trees and abilities allow her to be a force to reckon with as you go further into the Gotham Knights narrative. She is quite versatile with her approach to fights and brings additional combat elements to the game.

Poll : 0 votes