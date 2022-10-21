Gotham Knights Guide: How to complete the Knighthood challenge - Unlock traversal and skill tree

Gotham Knights is out now, and if you’re a DC fan or simply enjoy games inspired by comic books, you’ll probably be getting your hands on this title from WB Games Montreal. This is the second time the studio has released a game based on a DC IP, with their previous work being Batman: Arkham Origins.

Gotham Knights, however, has no connection to the Arkhamverse and tells a new story; one where Batman is dead, and you play as one of four former proteges who trained under the caped crusader. The game is an open-world title set in a living, breathing Gotham City, as the heroes strive to return peace to the chaos-ridden streets.

Gotham Knights also comes packed with various things to do outside the main campaign, one of them being the Knighthood questline. In this guide, I’ll illustrate how you can quickly put this relatively easy hurdle behind you and unlock some traversal abilities for your characters. Read on to learn more.

The Knighthood Challenges in Gotham Knights

Once you finish playing through the prologue of Gotham Knights, you’ll be handed this side activity to complete. To get your hands on the traversal abilities of each of the available characters, you’ll need to complete these challenges to be rewarded with those, as well as access to the Knighthood skill tree.

The challenges are the same for each of the four playable characters, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, and require you to complete three activities. Once this is done, you’ll have access to Batgirl’s Glide ability, Nightwing’s Glider, Robin’s Teleport ability, and Red Hood’s Soul-Hop.

Nightwing uses his glider in Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games Montreal)

How to complete the Knighthood challenges

The first and major part of the Knighthood challenge in Gotham Knight comes in three sections. This starts at Belfry, where you’ll need to complete the Timed Strike training. Then you’ll need to head out into the streets to stop ten Premediated Crimes and finally defeat three mini-bosses.

Below I’ve given a brief guide for each of these sections:

Timed Strike Training - This is a tutorial training module in Belfry, which you’ll need to complete in Gotham Knights if you want to learn more about the combat system. Timed Strike is basically critical hits from the Arkham games, where you time your next strike just as the previous one hits. It is accessible in the training simulation under Advanced training.

One Step Ahead - To stop premeditated crimes, you’ll first need to learn about them. So head out into the city, stop thugs and interrogate them to learn their plans. This will reveal clues about the crimes that are about to happen; stopping these will get you closer to completing Knighthood.

Against All Odds - Finding three mini-bosses in the game might be tricky, as they sometimes come up as the final stage of stopping a premeditated crime. Or you can always tackle the story missions, as they generally come with a mini-boss or two — defeat 3 of them to complete the first stage of Knighthood.

Nightwing takes on some thugs in Gotham Knight (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Once you’ve completed all three steps, you’ll be tasked with visiting Batman’s memorial in the Belfry. Go have a look, and a short cutscene should play, after which you will have the traversal abilities of the characters unlocked, along with their respective skill trees.

Gotham Knights won’t let you go that easily, though, as the Knighthood challenge has a little more hand-holding. It requires that you unlock three abilities in the skill tree before it can register as being completed. If you have the necessary skill points, feel free to unlock the abilities or head out into the main story to gain more EXP and then get the abilities to finish this questline.

And that was how you can complete the Knighthood questline in Gotham Knights. Did you find this guide useful? If so, you can leave us a like on the article and a comment down below. You can let us know what other guides you’d like to see on the site. Keep up with us for more on Gotham Knights and have a great day!

Poll : How are you finding Gotham Knight so far? Great! It's kinda meh 0 votes