5 best games with combat similar to Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight is a third-person action adventure game that was developed by Rocksteady Studios back in 2015 and boasts phenomenal combat mechanics. This game is the fourth installment in the Arkham series and is a worthy successor to the 2013 game Batman: Arkham Origins.

Batman: Arkham Knight really sells itself because of its stealth-oriented and fun gameplay. The game primarily focuses on Batman's melee combat, unique gadgets, and detective skills. It is also set within the open world of Gotham City, allowing players to freely explore the environment using the Batmobile.

For many players, Batman: Arkham Knight presents a truly immersive and enjoyable combat experience. The list below focuses on games that have combat mechanics similar to that of Arkham Knight.

5 combat-heavy games that every Batman: Arkham Knight player should play

1) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is a 2012 open-world action adventure game published by Square Enix and was released for Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox One. The game's development began in 2008 and was announced in 2009 as a part of the True Crime series.

Even though Activision canceled production of the game in 2011, Square Enix later purchased its publishing rights and released the game as a spiritual successor.

Sleeping Dogs was heavily praised for its combat, voice acting, and accurate depiction of the city of Hong Kong, selling over 1.5 million copies within a single year. A remastered version of the game was released in 2014 with improved gameplay and audio-visual quality, based on community feedback.

2) Darksiders 2

Released in 2012, Darksiders 2 is an RPG action-adventure game published by THQ. The game is a sequel to Darksiders and was released for Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox One. Interestingly, the title boasted a total budget of $50 million, making it one of the most expensive video games to develop of all time.

Darksiders 2 follows the story of Death, one of the four horsemen of The Apocalypse. As expected, the game follows the hack and slash combat style of its prequel, with some elements of action RPG in it.

The open-world map can be explored on foot or by using Death's companion, a horse named Despair. Furthermore, the game even featured puzzle elements, where the player had to go through a series of levels, doors, and elevators to reach the next objective.

3) Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 is an action-adventure game developed and published by Sega. The game was released in Japan in 2015 for PlayStation 3 and 4 and was later released in North America and Europe in 2017 for PlayStation 4. Being a prequel to the original game, it is the sixth mainline entry in the Yakuza Series.

Yakuza 0 is set in the open-world of Kamurocho and Sotenbori, two fictional districts of Tokyo. The game has two protagonists, alternating between them at certain points during the storyline.

The two protagonists, Kazuma and Goro, can freely walk around the districts, interacting with people to trigger side quests, battling enemies, and playing minigames.

4) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 is an action-adventure game released in November 2016 for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, this game is the sequel to the 2014 game Watch Dogs and is the second installment in the Watch Dogs series.

The game follows the story of Marcus Holloway, a young hacker in a fictionalized version of the San Francisco and its Bay Area, with the title's core gameplay consisting of hacking and stealth combat.

The open-world map in Watch Dogs 2, contains four different areas: San Francisco, Oakland, Marin, and Silicon Valley, and is also twice as big as Chicagoland, the setting from Watch Dogs.

5) Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is an action-adventure game developed by Crystal Dynamics and was published by Square Enix back in 2015. This game is a sequel to 2013's Tomb Raider game and is the eleventh entry in the Tomb Raider series.

Rise of the Tomb Raider follows the story of Lara Croft, a British archeologist working in Siberia in hopes of finding the hidden city of Kitezh while battling Trinity, a paramilitary organization. As always, combat plays a major role in the game, where Lara must use a variety of weapons as well as stealth to defeat enemies.

The game is set in a semi-open world, where she can complete side missions and scavenge for resources that are required for crafting.

