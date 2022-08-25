5 best open-world games like Watch Dogs

Watch dogs is an open-world action-adventure video game published by Ubisoft, the same gaming company that published the Assassin's Creed Series. The first game of the series was released back in 2014 and has featured three games in total, with Watch Dogs: Legion being the latest addition to the franchise.

Watch Dogs takes place in a fictional version of Chicago connected by a single system known as ctOS. Gameplay includes shooting, driving, some stealth segments, and occasional role-playing elements. Despite the game receiving mixed reviews, Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 sold over 20 million copies, making the game a huge financial success.

Watch Dogs is a highly engaging open-world game that lets players do whatever they want. Hence, the list given below is based on open-world games that do not restrict the player.

Open-world games that every Watch Dogs player should play

1) Mad Max

Mad Max is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Avalanche Studios back in 2015 and based on the film franchise by George Miller and Byron Kennedy.

Mad Max takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Max Rockatansky battles with a gang of raiders and hopes to find peace in a place called "Plains of Silence." Although the story is not that engaging, the combat system, which the Arkham Games heavily inspire, will surely catch the eye of gamers.

While Mad Max heavily emphasizes the use of vehicular combat, the game also features the use of different weapons and armor to fight enemies.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is an open-world action game developed by United Front Games that was released in 2012. The game was heavily praised for its combat system, story, protagonist and voice acting, and within a year after its release, the game sold over 1.5 million copies.

The game occurs in Hong Kong, where crime is rampant because of the Sun On Yee Triad organization. The player controls Wei Shen, a martial arts expert and an undercover police officer who has successfully infiltrated the Triad organization.

Even though the game is open-world, players can only unlock more content by completing the missions and continuing the story. It feels tedious, but the combat and Hong Kong city aesthetics make up for it.

3) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is an open-world first-person shooter from 2018. It was published by the same publisher as Watch Dogs and is the fifth installment of the Far Cry series. Far Cry 5 is the fastest-selling title in the franchise, selling over 3 million copies in the first week after its release.

Even though the game was a commercial success, it faced much criticism regarding the story and its characters. The game dealt with many socio-political issues like the Cold War. Hence it was a subject of controversy when it was first announced.

The game mechanics and the open-world exploration of Far Cry 5 are the same as its predecessors. The game has a lot of crafting, hunting, upgrades, and enough content to keep players engaged for weeks.

4) Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game developed by Avalanche Studios. It is the fourth installment in the Just Cause series and the sequel to 2015's Just Cause 3.

The game takes place in the nation of Solis, a big open world with different biomes. The player takes control of Rico Rodriguez, the series's protagonist, with a wingsuit, a grappling hook, and various weapons. In the game, Rico takes on a powerful private known as the Black Hand, which Gabriela Morales runs.

Even though Just Cause 4 appealed to a lot of people due to its "badass" form factor, the game failed to meet the sales expectations of Square Enix.

5) GTA 5

GTA 5 is the seventh main entry to the Grand Theft Auto series, developed by Rockstar. This action-adventure game follows three protagonists who attempt heists in the state of San Andreas.

The game was in development after the release of GTA 4 and was highly anticipated by gamers all over the world. GTA 5 was released in 2013, and after its release, the game broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history. The game won many awards, including the Game Of The Year award in 2013.

This open-world game can be played from a first-person or third-person perspective, and like its predecessors, the gameplay includes missions with set objectives to progress the story. The map is fully accessible to the players even at the beginning of the game, although story missions unlock more gameplay content.

