5 open-world games to play on Xbox Game Pass if you love Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is available on Xbox Game Pass and is an open-world title that has players take on enemies scattered about in outposts and regain control of the map. It takes the story to a fictional Montana in the United States, instead of more exotic locations like in previous titles.

Players take on the role of a deputy in the Sheriff's office and take on the forces of Joseph Seed and his cult of followers, who seek to dethrone the reigning government regime and establish a new free world. Armed with various weapons, skills as well as NPC & animal companions, players go on the offensive in this open-world game.

If players have enjoyed Far Cry 5, there are other similar titles on Xbox Game Pass which they should definitely try out. This article will list five such games that players should check out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Xbox Game Pass entries that are similar to Far Cry 5

1) Assassin’s Creed Origins

The Assassin’s Creed series has a lot of games currently on Xbox Game Pass, however, only one of the open-world RPG titles has been released on the subscription service so far.

Assassin’s Creed Origins was the series’ first step into an RPG setting. It has Bayek at the helm as the protagonist, and is set in the year 48 BC in ancient Egypt.

This game sees the series evolve from its previous action-adventure roots, and introduces role-playing elements into the series for the first time, with a skill tree, character levels, and unlockable skills. Similar to the previous games, Bayek is on the hunt for members of a mysterious cult.

Similar to the Far Cry series, Origins has a number of enemy outposts scattered about the world map, which players are required to infiltrate or fight their way through. Unlike Far Cry, this game is played in third-person and combat is mostly done through melee weapons.

2) Halo: Infinite

Halo: Infinite launched in late 2021, bringing the age-old series to an open world. This particular title Halo game borrows heavily from the Far Cry formula, by tasking Master Chief (series protagonist) to regain control of a new Halo ring, from the forces of the new enemy faction, known as the Banished. Developed by 343 Industries, this game was made available on Xbox Game Pass from the first day.

The game starts with Chief being tossed out into space after an attack on the UNSC spaceship Infinity, and sees the actual story take place six months later. With the UNSC forces in retreat, it falls to Master Chief and his allies — a rogue pilot who commandeers a Pelican dropship and the new AI known as the Weapon — to fight back and establish control over the ring.

Halo: Infinite is a first-person shooter game, set upon a slightly destroyed Halo ring, with Banished outposts scattered about various points of the map. Players must take on many of these, either in the main story or through optional quests.

High value targets of the Banished ranks are also available, which provide unique rewards when taken out. For all of these encounters, players have the freedom to choose an approach, by using snipers to take out targets from a distance or going in for close-quarters combat.

3) Middle Earth: Shadow of War

While fans of the Lord of the Rings movies or of Tolkien’s works collectively shun the Middle Earth video game series, and Shadow of War specifically, for the general player, this is a fine open-world game to enjoy. Developed by Monolith Productions and published by WB Interactive Entertainment, it was released on October 10, 2017.

Set after the events of the previous game, protagonist Talion and his elven ghost buddy Celebrimbor forge another ring of power for themselves. Obviously things do not go well from there, and ultimately Talion needs to build an army to challenge the dark lord Sauron himself.

Orcs can be dominated and added to the player’s faction, using an improved nemesis system. Players need to amass enough strength and control enough regions to progress different parts of the story, until finally they are ready to simply walk into Mordor. This game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

4) The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment released The Outer Worlds on October 25, 2019, an action RPG set in the different worlds of Halcyon, a star system corrupted by capitalism. The title is available on Xbox Game Pass and is a great option for pplayers to try out.

Described best as Fallout but in space, this first-person open-world title sees players embroiled in a conflict between rival megacorporations and governing bodies as they explore the various worlds and space stations in Halcyon.

Player's character is a colonist from a ship which had long since been lost in space. Awoken from cryosleep by a scientist known as Phineas Welles, players can aid him in this goal to free the space colony from the grips of wealthy bureaucrats. The main story takes players to many locations, meeting many different characters, whom they can choose to befriend or make an enemy out of.

Combat mostly takes the form of armed gun fights, but the player may also use certain melee weapons which they have access to. They can also freely explore three different planets, each with different areas to explore and find quests in. Speaking of, side quests and favors are numerous and can generally be started by talking to various NPCs. Since it's available on Xbox Game Pass, players can experience the title at no additional cost.

5) Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition

Skyrim Special Edition is available on Xbox Game Pass, and gives players a remastered look at the fan-favorite RPG from Bethesda. This edition was originally released in 2016, and it came with a graphical upgrade containing all the DLCs for the game. It also had mod support for consoles for the first time, finally giving console users access to the vast quantity of community-created content.

In this game, players take on the role of the Dragonborn, a warrior of legend, who is the only hope for the people of Skyrim in the face of the looming threat of Alduin. He is the villain of the story, an elder dragon necromancer, who is raising his own dragon army to take over the world.

Players can play this game either in first-person or in third-person. As they traverse the wilderness of the land, they will need to defend themselves against wild animals, bandits, and more sinister threats. This remaster of the award winning 2011 video game is a must get on Xbox Game Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy playing open-world games? Yup Not really 1 votes so far