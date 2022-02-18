A sequel to 2015 Mad Max might be in the works, what does the community think?

A recent image on Twitter might be confirming the possibility of Mad Max 2, an unexpected sequel to the post-apocalyptic game based on the blockbuster film franchise from years ago. However, many questions remain about the project's current situation with very few facts.

Mad Max was released in 2015, following the highly successful film Mad Max: Fury Road. It was created by Avalanche Studios, the same studio that brought us "Just Cause."

While not strictly based on the film franchise, the video game is influenced by it and has benefited from the collaborative efforts of the franchise's creator George Miller.

The result is an open-world action-adventure set in a post-apocalyptic environment, primarily focusing on vehicular combat. Players take on the role of the eponymous Mad Max.

A picture released last week indicates that a successor to the 2015 Mad Max video game might be in the works

Wendy Fok's Twitter message might very likely be an unintended leak, given that Avalanche Studios has stated nothing about it.

The digital designer posted a photo of herself receiving a 3D photogrammetry scan at New York's Avalanche Studios, claiming that it happened before the epidemic and that she will be included in the sequel as a rebel.

This one hint might indicate that a sequel to a very underappreciated game is in development.

There was an immediate outburst of doubt on social media. Some speculated that Wendy Fok may have made a spelling error since facial scans were not used in the creation of the original game.

Others speculated that the mix-up was caused by Rage 2, another Avalanche Studios game; however, Rage 2 does not involve rebels, and the creator explicitly referenced the Mad Max game page in her tweet.

All things considered, the chance of a sequel appears to be quite plausible, and it comes at a time when fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the sequel to Fury Road, which was just postponed until 2024.

While the game's existence seems possible, nothing is known about its present status. Wendy Fok's pre-pandemic shoot looks to be from 2017: so many years have gone with no sign of the project, implying either a significantly delayed or, worst, terminated endeavor.

If that's the case, fans can always go back and play the original title, an open-world game that has fared far better than other, more well-known titles in the genre.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha