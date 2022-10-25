5 skills you need to unlock first in Gotham Knights

In Gotham Knights, you'll take on one of the roles in the Bat family while defending Gotham City from evil. In this action RPG, there are several skills you'll need to unlock and upgrade to progress. These skills are specific to each hero, so players need to know how each skill impacts a specific character's movements.

Gotham Knights is set in the Batman: Arkham universe, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal. The game was announced at the DC FanDome in August 2020 and was released on October 21, 2022. It is a co-op action RPG set in an open world, with players taking control of Batman's former sidekicks - Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

Diving into Gotham Knights' characters

Robin

Robin likes to stick to the shadows and do things stealthily. Because of this, players will want to focus on skills that help them stay hidden or increase their ability to take out priority targets quickly.

Since he is excellent at doing this, there are certain skills that players should always prioritize getting that can help them in combat in Gotham Knights. Robin's priority skill is the Shadow tree. This helps him be effective and strike when the enemy is not looking.

Turnabout Takedown (Shadow): Turnabout Takedown is one of the best skills that Robin can have in his arsenal. This allows him to perform a stealth takedown move on a large target. It is essential because it lets him quickly take down bigger targets, and then he can use a smoke bomb to escape. Once he is hidden again, he can use the ability to take out another large target.

Light Footed (Shadow): Further enabling his stealthy moves, Light Footed allows players to conceal their movement by making footsteps much quieter. Unless Robin sprints, his footsteps will be silent, and he can also move faster while crouching. Getting in position and setting up the Turnabout Takedown can be excellent.

Batgirl

Batgirl is the group's tank in Gotham Knights. Her hacking skills allow her to help the group lock down targets and unleash devastating effects. On top of that, she has heightened survivability to help her stay in the fight longer. This way, her team can finish the job.

Batgirl players should focus on the Grit tree that will increase the amount of punishment the character can take.

Second Wind (Grit): To keep Batgirl in the fight as long as possible, she must invest heavily in skills that facilitate longevity. The Second Wind skill is a self-revive that activates when Batgirl runs out of HP. Upon activating it, it will trigger and restore 50% of her HP, allowing her to get right back into the fray or make a quick escape if necessary.

Nightwing

Nightwing loves to strike from above and use mobility to his advantage. Many of the skills used in combat can initiate crowd control effects. Combined with his swift movement, Nightwing becomes a challenging target. This means players who play as Nightwing will want to make sure they choose skills located inside the Acrobat tree.

Extra Momentum (Acrobat): Extra Momentum is an excellent skill for Nightwing because he will already build up many resources through combat. Another place to store energy will pay dividends when the player wants to use other skills. Because of this, players will want to focus on that and dodging skills first to evade enemy hits.

Red Hood

Red Hood is a character with a lot of mobility. However, he prefers to attack from a distance. With this in mind, players should focus on abilities within the Marksman tree. When utilizing these skills, players can do massive damage from a distance while keeping foes at bay with crowd control abilities.

Lucky Rounds (Marksman): Lucky Rounds is an ability that inflicts 5x the amount of damage with every shot. While this is based on luck, it can be extremely potent when it works, causing massive damage to enemies. Red Hood can quickly take down any foe by pairing this ability with other ranged attacks.

With each of the four heroes in Gotham Knights having a different playstyle, players should pick the one that best compliments how they want to approach combat. However, since only four of them exist, it is easy enough to experiment and find a comfort zone.

