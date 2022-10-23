All Robin suits in Gotham Knights ranked

Gotham Knights is out now, and if you’re a massive DC nerd, you might find a lot to enjoy in this game. While there is an evident absence of Batman, that hole is filled with the game's four playable characters: Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood.

Follow the group as they strive to return peace to Gotham City, as the criminal element has risen following the death of the Bat. Gotham Knights is an action RPG heavily focused on stats and a drastic change from the Arkham games of the past, although it is not lacking in the costume department.

All four characters have a large selection of stylish suits to choose from so they can look good while taking down criminals. In this ranked feature, I’ll be taking a look at Robin’s wardrobe in Gotham Knights and ranking his various suits based on their design, appeal, and comic accuracy.

Ranking all the suit styles you can use as Robin in Gotham Knights

In Gotham Knights, all characters can access a variety of styles that they can access as a component of their crafted equipment or as Transmog styles. Thus, Robin can choose from 14 different suit styles as cosmetic appearances for his outfit, which is what I will be ranking in the section below.

14) Beyond

Beyond (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

I’m sorry, Gotham Knights, but there’s no excuse for this. This is a sacrilege to the name because there's already a great Robin suit in the Batman Beyond comics. Why is Tim bald when the visor is only over the eyes? Why is the suit so bland with the color schemes? I suggest reading the recent Batman Beyond comics if you want to see a good Robin suit in the Beyond timeline.

13) Talon

Talon (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The suit would have been higher if it weren’t for the mask. For some reason, the developers went with the same look for the mash design as the talon enemies in the game (and comics). This makes Tim look exactly the same as the enemies and pretty generic, especially when compared to the Talon suits for other characters in the game.

12) Knight Ops

Knight Ops (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Like most Knight Ops suits, this one is very plain and simple. It’s not bad to look at by any degree, but there are other simply better suits for the character. However, I like the hooded mask, which is a new look for Tim.

11) New Guard

New Guard (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

This is Tim’s original suit in Gotham Knight; objectively, it is quite a nice one. The fact that he doesn’t have a proper costume like Nightwing and Batgirl works to establish his rookie status in the team. However, I prefer Robin to have a cape, so this suit does not rank higher than 11th.

10) Privateer

Privateer (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

While I’m not a fan of the privateer suits in Gotham Knights (mostly because they have no bearing on the Bat Family or comic connection), this one is better than most. The pirate aesthetic works well for Tim, and the belts and buckles just function nicely in this suit.

9) Shinobi

Shinobi (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

As a suit for Tim Drake, it’s not my favorite, but objectively this is just a fantastic outfit. Fully embodying the elite ninja look, this suit is incredible to look at, and the hooded mask is just the best touch. Reminds me of Sub-Zero and Scorpion from Mortal Kombat.

8) Titan

Titan (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Moving on to some of the best Robin suits in Gotham Knights, Titan is a look inspired by Tim’s original Red Robin costume. The exaggerated shoulders aren’t my favorite aspect, but certain colorways work really well with this skin.

7) Knighthood

Knighthood (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Tim’s Knighthood suit is somewhat understated. The all-black look doesn’t work well with the small R symbol on this chest, which becomes hard to notice. The hood with green highlights is a nice touch, but it could have been a bit better

6) Year One

Year One (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Another suit that has no bearing on the comics but works well on screen. The jacket and hood are a great choice to make it look like a starter suit, something Tim might wear if he ever started out as Robin on his own in an alternate history.

5) Neon Noir

Neon Noir (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The Neon Noir suits are a mixed bag in Gotham Knights, but Robin’s is an example of a good one. A cool leather jacket and bright colors show how Tim might have looked in the current timeline of the Batman: White Knight comics. Tim’s fate in the series is unclear, so we might see him return in the future, donning something similar.

4) Eternal

Eternal (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

If the Red Robin suit inspired the Titan skin, then Eternal is clearly the suit itself, brought into the game. The iconic robin bird logo on the chest, the cowl, and how the suit works well with a red color scheme are great if you want to turn Tim into his independent Red Robin persona.

3) Metal

Metal (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Another excellent skin from the Metal set, Robin’s look here is less intense than his partners'. Variations of the different suit parts work to make this suit even better, and the futuristic-looking design is leaps and bounds better than the Beyond suit.

2) Demon

Demon (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

I love this suit simply because it is a callback to Damien Wayne’s robin outfit from Injustice 2. Damien is the only Robin to have been affiliated with the League of Assassins for a long time. This suit works so well with the red-gray color scheme, and it’s almost enough to make me believe I’m playing the grown-up son of Batman.

1) Knightwatch

Knightwatch (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Again, the Knightwatch suit, in my opinion, is the best one in Gotham Knights. This is Tim Drake’s iconic look when he first put on the Robin suit and took on the role of Batman’s partner. The colors are epic, and the golden piping on the collar is a small comic-accurate detail that I love.

And those were all the suits you can use as Robin in Gotham Knights. Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know what your favorite Robin suits are in the comments down below, and consider leaving a like on the article if you enjoyed it. Keep up with us for more on Gotham Knights and have a great day ahead!

