How to use Transmog in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights features a sizable open-world for players to explore as well as varied RPG elements to let them play as they desire. One such customization feature is the transmog system. In simple terms, transmog in video games is a mechanic that allows players to cosmetically alter the appearance of set gear, items or equipment to another such gear.

This means players can glamor up their heroes while reaping the benefits of stats from a less visually appealing item. Here's how the transmog system works in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights transmog features decent options for character customization

Fortunately, transmogging gear in the latest DC video game is surprisingly easy. Interested players must follow these steps:

Open up the menu and head to Gear.

Select the gear whose stats need to be retained.

From there, head to the Styles sub-category.

Here, players can choose the suit to apply over the current gear to change its appearance

Simply press the Apply Transmog button to save your preferences. The Revert option allows players to undo the changes.

While this allows players to diversify and personalize their heroes, it should be noted that transmogged suits cannot be customized. In this case, visual elements such as colorways, cowls, and more will be locked. However, a few types do allow players to at least change the colorway option.

Only the base equipment can have these attributes changed. This downside is certainly disappointing to see. It could be possible that developer WB Games Montreal fixes this in a future update.

Rogue Galaxy Deserves A Remaster @___LilTwinkle You can't customize the transmog suits as well? Seriously Gotham Knights? Every review I've seen/heard said you don't stay in suits long since it's like destiny and power level is tied to the suit but even destiny let's you customize your transmogs You can't customize the transmog suits as well? Seriously Gotham Knights? Every review I've seen/heard said you don't stay in suits long since it's like destiny and power level is tied to the suit but even destiny let's you customize your transmogs

Returning to the system, the following transmog options are available in the game. There are 15 in total, which include:

Current Suit

New Guard

Titan

Eternal

Year One

Neon Noir

Demon

Privateer

Metal

Beyond

Knight Ops

Shinobi

Knightwatch

Talon

Knighthood

Many of these are based on the heroes' comic renditions, letting comic book fans take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Note that the Beyond and Knighthood suits are exclusive to the Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition versions of Gotham Knights.

What is Gotham Knights about?

Gotham Knights sees players revisit a brand new recreation of Gotham City. This time, they will not be playing as the Dark Knight, but rather four heroes who seek to avenge him: Nightwing, Bat Girl, Red Hood, and Robin. Facing off against the Court of Owls, this open-world action-RPG offers a new and exciting take on DC Comics lore.

While not chilling at the Belfry headquarters, the game allows players to take control of one of the four protagonists in-game to hunt down criminals wreaking havoc in Gotham City. As an RPG staple, players will have to gather resources, upgrade gear, invest in new skills, and battle powerful enemies. The combat system is reminiscent of the Batman Arkham games, but the variety in each hero's arsenal makes for a more diverse gameplay experience.

The visuals are also richly detailed, which extends to the neon-lit open world as well. In the game, crime occurs around every corner and players must aid the GCPD in taking down heinous villians like Harley Quinn. There are investigations to undertake and resources to collect to make your characters more powerful as well. As expected, there are also boss fights that will test players' reflexes in addition to strategy.

Gotham Knights is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

