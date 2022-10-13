What's included in Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition?

Gotham Knights, the upcoming superhero action-adventure game from WB Games Montreal is right around the corner, with the game scheduled to be released within a week's time. Set in the aftermath of Batman, aka Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Jim Gordon's death, Gotham Knights will allow players to step into the shoes of iconic Batman Family members, who are the only line of defense left against the evil forces that aim to overtake Gotham City.

While the game feels like a direct continuation of Rocksteady's Batman Arkham Knight, which concluded with Bruce Wayne seemingly dying after his identity as the Caped Crusader was made public by Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, developer WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights is not connected to the Arkhamverse, and will instead feature its own standalone storyline.

Gotham Knights is available for current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC, and offers players a choice between a standard edition or a deluxe edition of the game. While the standard edition comes with just the base game and pre-order bonus (if players happen to get the game before launch, digitally), the deluxe edition is the real deal, offering a host of digital extras for $10 extra.

Gotham Knights' Deluxe Edition will include a host of cosmetics, exclusive emote, and some resources to use in-game

With Gotham Knights being available exclusively to current-generation consoles, WB Games has priced the game at $70 for the standard edition and $80 for the deluxe edition. However, the game is priced at a regular $60 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Players who pre-order either the standard or the deluxe edition of the game are entitled to receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin, inspired by the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics issue 233.

Aside from the pre-order bonus, here is everything players will receive with the deluxe edition of the game:

Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog

Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe

Salvage to build new Gear

Boosted Gear

Exclusive Emote

3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

Ultra Zur-En-Arrh

Chroma Frost

Tribute Asylum

Everything included in the Deluxe Edition is bundled as the Visionary Pack, which includes a set of cosmetics, emotes and in-game resources that players will receive for the extra $10. The Visionary Pack will be available post-launch as a standalone purchase for players who purchased the standard edition of the game and might want to get their hands on the exclusive cosmetics and resources bundled with the pricier edition.

The Visionary Pack is also available to players who purchase the game's physical edition for either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. It is, however, not available on disc, but as a code that players can redeem on their respective console storefronts, i.e., PlayStation Store on the PS5 or the Microsoft Store on Xbox Series consoles.

WB Games Montreal's superhero action-adventure Gotham Knights, while not being connected to the Arkhamverse, shares a similar setting and narrative tone that has many long-time fans of Batman Arkham games and the Caped Crusader himself very excited to finally get their hands on a game that features the Bat Family at the forefront.

However, some players are skeptical over some of the decisions the developers have made with the game, such as the floaty combat, which is very much in contrast to the Arkham games that feature a stylish and fluid combat system, and the RPG progression system, which many fans consider an ill-fit for a narrative-driven singleplayer superhero action-adventure game.

Fortunately, players looking forward to the game won't have to wait for very long, as Gotham Knight releases in about a week, on October 21, 2022, for current-generation consoles and Windows PCs.

