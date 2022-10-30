5 best builds for Robin in Gotham Knights

Robin is a versatile character in Gotham Knights. He has the capability to deal a ton of crowd control damage, and at the same time, can be a reliable brawler for long-duration encounters in boss fights and Knighthood challenges.

It is wise to build the youngest member of the Gotham Knights' Bat family around elemental damage as his attacks become more lethal that way. Robin may not be as tanky as Red Hood or Nightwing, but still manages to incur the highest crowd-control damage of all the characters in Gotham Knights thanks to his powerful Bo Staff.

Additionally, Robin carries a sling-shot up his sleeve that can deal damage from long range.

Robin is one of the most tech-savvy heroes in the Gotham Knights' Bat family. He possesses a wide range of toolsets at his disposal. This makes it difficult for players to opt for the most balanced build for the character.

This feature will guide players through some of the unique skills that Robin can learn in Gotham Knights, and in the end will attempt to come up with a list of the best possible combinations of his abilities.

Note: This article solely reflects the authors’ opinion .

Top 5 Robin builds to try out in Gotham Knights

1) The Brawler Build

Momentum Ability 1: Fireworks

Fireworks Momentum Ability 2: Microbots

Microbots Melee: Gold Bo Staff

Gold Bo Staff Ranged: Gold Slingshot

Gold Slingshot Suit: Gold Armor

Gold Armor Best pair-up skills: Elemental Burst, Enhanced Elemental Effects, Microbots Cooldown Reduction, Microbot Target +

Fireworks is a handy Momentum Ability to have as it complements Robin’s Bo Staff very well when it comes to dealing crowd-control damage. Through Microbots, the character unleashes a swarm of bots that deals damage. Choosing Elemental Burst supported by the Enhanced Elemental Effects skill amplifies Robin’s Fireworks Momentum Ability to a greater extent.

Players can pair them with the Microbots Cooldown Reduction and Microbot Target to transform Robin into a tech savvy out-and-out brawler. This is one of the most straightforward builds to invest upon. However, this particular build lacks the stealth traits for which Robin and Batman are so famous.

2) Tactical Build

Momentum Ability 1: Evade Decoy

Evade Decoy Momentum Ability 2: Fireworks

Fireworks Melee: Gold Bo Staff

Gold Bo Staff Ranged: Gold Slingshot

Gold Slingshot Suit: Gold Armor

Gold Armor Best pair-up skills: Exploding Decoy, Turnabout Takedown, Elemental Burst, and Enhanced Elemental Effects

This is one of the most versatile Robin builds one can conjure up in Gotham Knights. The Evade Decoy Momentum Ability is one of the earliest Momentum Ability that players start with in Gotham Knights. This particular Momentum Ability champions Robin and Batman’s elusive nature.

Exploding Decoy is a strong skill to have that deals a ton of crowd control elemental damage. Most of Robin’s attacks are amplified when carrying the Fireworks Momentum Ability. So, players must definately complement it with lots of Elemental pair-up skills. To spice things up, a few fans can opt to choose the Turnabout Takedown skill as a critical knockout move.

3) The Classic Robin Build

Momentum Ability 1: Evade Decoy

Evade Decoy Momentum Ability 2: Microbots

Microbots Melee: Gold Bo Staff

Gold Bo Staff Ranged: Gold Slingshot

Gold Slingshot Suit: Gold Armour

Gold Armour Best pair-up skills: Microbots Cooldown Reduction, Light Footed, Microbot Target +, and Exploding Decoy

This build tries to craft an authentic Robin with a handsome mix of evasive moves and gadgets. The Light Footed ability and Exploding Decoy are perfect maneuvers to execute silent assassinations. If the heat of the battles gets too high, players can simply opt to use the Microbots to take center stage for a while.

4) The Pro Build

Momentum Ability 1: Fireworks

Fireworks Momentum Ability 2: Microbots

Microbots Melee: Gold Bo Staff

Gold Bo Staff Ranged: Gold Slingshot

Gold Slingshot Suit: Gold Armour

Gold Armour Best pair-up skills: Enhanced Elemental Effects, Microbot Cooldown Reduction, Exploding Decoy, and Light Footed

Yet another build that has Fireworks and Microbots as the two primary Momentum Ability. This build adds Light Footed skill to the mix that provides Robin with enough scope to conduct stealth moves in Gotham Knights.

5) The Immortal Build

Momentum Ability 1: Fireworks

Fireworks Momentum Ability 2: Evade Decoy

Evade Decoy Melee: Gold Bo Staff

Gold Bo Staff Ranged: Gold Slingshot

Gold Slingshot Suit: Gold Armour

Gold Armour Best pair-up skills: Light Footed, Shadow Renewal, Elemental Burst, and Turnabout Takedown

If gamers learn how to combine their Light Footed ability with Shadow Renewal, they can transform Robin into an immortal assassin. This skill is all about silently taking down enemies, and the Shadow Renewal grants players health every time their character performs a successful takedown.

This build adds the Turnabout Takedown to the repertoire to tank up Robin a bit. Players may either choose the Elemental Burst effect or the Enhanced Elemental Effect to complement the Fireworks Momentum Ability.

A look at the strongest skills that Robin can learn in Gotham Knights

Players can build Robin in two specific directions in Gotham Knights, either as a tech-savvy brawler or as a covert silent killer (Image via WB Games)

Before diving into some of the strongest builds that players can come up with in Gotham Knights, let’s look at some of the best abilities that players can invest in their Robin. Like all the other superheroes in the game, they get three unique skill trees to invest their Action Points in.

Each skill tree has a ton of abilities to choose from, but players are restricted to only four. The three skill trees available for Robin are - Slugger, Shadow, and the Tinkering tree. Let’s take a look at some of the best abilities that Robin players can learn from each one of them.

1) Slugger skill tree

The Exploding Decoy skill leaves behind elemental residue that can result in heavy crowd-control damage (Image via WB Games)

The Slugger skill tree focusses more on building a Robin that excels in offensive and evasive maneuvers that rely more on incurring critical hits. Some of these are core in the character's gameplay in Gotham Knights, making him such a versatile hero.

It is advisable that players begin with the Perfect Evade skill, which requires only one Action Point to unlock. This is a classic Robin maneuver where he evades an enemy attack, and in the process, returns the favor with a counter punch.

Once players learn how to master the character, they may go ahead and replace the Perfect Evade ability with an equally evasive move that deals a massive amount of crowd control damage called the Exploding Decoy.

Through this skill, Robin creates a clone of himself, and then quickly dashes out. The decoy explodes as soon as the player evades, dealing a ton of elemental damage to nearby enemies. This skill requires two Action Points to learn.

2) Shadow skill tree

Light Footed is a great skill to have at one's disposal, both as a starter as well as an end game build because of the utility it provides (Image via WB Games)

While Batgirl may have a lot of covert abilities like the ability to hack enemy guns, sensors, and alarms, Robin is still the spiritual successor to Batman. As such, he can also be molded in a similar style of play as the latter, where the Dark Knight used to pick one vulnerable enemy after another, without anyone even batting an eye.

The Shadow Skill Tree enables players to forge a Robin that has a similar style of play as that of the Batman.

With only one Action Point required, the Light Footed skill is a great ability to invest in Robin. This grants him the ability to move around without making any noise, ideally suited to taking down inattentive enemies. This particular skill can also be extremely handy to sneak past a group of enemies.

Shadow Renewal is yet another ability that makes Robin extremely powerful. Players need to spend two Action Points to learn this skill. It restores Robin’s health by a whopping 25% whenever he performs a successful takedown.

Combining Shadow Renewal with the Turnabout Takedown grants Robin the ability to eliminate huge-sized opponents, allowing players to easily turn him into an unstoppable force. Users need to spend three Action Points to unlock the skill.

3) Tinkering skill tree

Robin performing the Elemental Burst skill in Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games)

Clever use of ingenious gadgets is what makes Batman such a fan-favorite hero in the DC universe. The Tinkering skill tree allows players to create a Robin that uses gadgets and devices to deal a large amount of elemental damage.

By spending just one Action Point, players can acquire the Elemental Charge skill that enhances the elemental damage that Robin deals to a great degree. What’s special about this skill is that the damage incurred by the skill has the ability to rack up.

Other than the Elemental Charge ability, players can also go ahead with the Elemental Burst skill, which requires two Action Points to unlock. Through it, the enemies’ resistance to elemental damage is drastically reduced by 50%. Secondly, whenever Robin deals damage, an additional 5% injury is dealt to enemies.

The above-mentioned abilities are not the only ones in the respective skill trees. Each crafting menu has a ton of other skills that can be invested in through Action Points earned via gameplay.

So without further ado, read further for some of the best configurations that can be built for Robin. Since these are early days in Gotham Knights, these builds are not ranked as such, but if gamers learn how to use them correctly, they can turn the character into an invincible force.

