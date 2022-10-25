Gotham Knights guide: All Red Hood skill trees explained - How to unlock, AP cost, and more

Despite all the hype, Gotham Knights launched to mixed reviews due to its unoptimized performance across all platforms. Narratively, the game sets up an interesting premise where the Bat Family has to step up and protect Gotham after the death of Batman.

Jason Todd was originally introduced as the second Robin after Dick Grayson. However, one comic is responsible for his character evolution — 1988's A Death in the Family by Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo. In the comic, he was beaten to death with a crowbar by the Joker. He was later reborn as Red Hood.

All Red Hood skill tree abilities in Gotham Knights and the AP cost required to unlock them

Red Hood's Skill tree in Gotham Knights (image via Gotham Knights)

Listed below are the skill tree abilities that players can access as Red Hood in Gotham Knights as well as the Ability Point cost required to unlock each one.

Marksman Skill Tree

Unlike his fellow Gotham Knights, Red Hood carries a pair of pistols as his primary weapon. The Marksman skill tree allows players to build his attack and in-combat experience.

Perfect Evade – Red Hood performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a perfect attack follow-up (1 AP)

– Red Hood performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a perfect attack follow-up (1 AP) Critical Expertise – Increases Red Hood’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP)

– Increases Red Hood’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP) Focused Fire – Red Hood can aim longer at a target to deal 4x more damage (1 AP)

– Red Hood can aim longer at a target to deal 4x more damage (1 AP) Lucky Rounds – Every round Red Hood shoots has a small chance to deal 5x damage. Only applies to ranged attacks and precision aim (2 AP)

– Every round Red Hood shoots has a small chance to deal 5x damage. Only applies to ranged attacks and precision aim (2 AP) Precise Strikes – Increases Red Hood’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10% (2 AP)

– Increases Red Hood’s chance of landing a critical hit by 10% (2 AP) Focused Fire + – Aiming time of Focused Fire is reduced by 50% (2 AP)

– Aiming time of Focused Fire is reduced by 50% (2 AP) Quickfire Expert – The critical chance and critical damage of Red Hood’s ranged attack combo is increased by 15% (3 AP)

Brawler Skill Tree

Unlike Batgirl with her swift agility and Nightwing with his acrobatic skills, Red Hood has always been a brawler character. This is reflected in his Brawler skill tree.

Human Bomb – When Red Hood throws an enemy, he attaches a concussion mine to them that explodes when shot (3 AP)

– When Red Hood throws an enemy, he attaches a concussion mine to them that explodes when shot (3 AP) Large Grab – Red Hood can perform grab moves on large enemies (1 AP)

– Red Hood can perform grab moves on large enemies (1 AP) Extended Grab Window – Enemies can now be grabbed at 50% health or less (1 AP)

– Enemies can now be grabbed at 50% health or less (1 AP) Human Bomb Enhanced – Increases damage and radius of the concussion mine explosion (2 AP)

– Increases damage and radius of the concussion mine explosion (2 AP) Grip Expertise – Increases Red Hood’s damage when performing a grab move by 10% (1 AP)

– Increases Red Hood’s damage when performing a grab move by 10% (1 AP) Iron Grip – Grabbing an enemy prevents Red Hood from being interrupted by most attacks (2 AP)

– Grabbing an enemy prevents Red Hood from being interrupted by most attacks (2 AP) Human Bomb Multiplied – Detonating the concussion mine deploys six additional concussion proximity mines on the ground (2 AP)

Vengeance skill tree

Red Hood is arguably one of the most interesting anti-heroes in comic book history.

After Jason Todd was beaten to death by the Joker, he was reborn as Red Hood, an anti-hero with a vengeance.

Coup De Grace – Red Hood inflicts 10% more damage on enemies with 30% health or less (1 AP)

– Red Hood inflicts 10% more damage on enemies with 30% health or less (1 AP) Freak Justice – Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting freaks (1 AP)

– Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting freaks (1 AP) Regulator Justice – Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Regulators (2 AP)

– Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Regulators (2 AP) Mob Justice – Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Moh (2 AP)

– Increases Red Hood’s damage by 15% and critical damage by 5% when fighting the Moh (2 AP) Combined Fire – Red Hood and his allies inflict increased damage when focused on a single target. Only applies to ranged attack combos and precision aim (2 AP)

– Red Hood and his allies inflict increased damage when focused on a single target. Only applies to ranged attack combos and precision aim (2 AP) Unrestricted Fire – After using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood can shoot unlimited rounds for a short period of time (2 AP)

– After using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood can shoot unlimited rounds for a short period of time (2 AP) Double Vortex – After using Two-Fisted Reload, Red Hood shoots double the number of rounds for a short period of time (2 AP)

Knighthood Skill Tree

The Knighthood skill tree opens up the opportunity for Red Hood to use the Mystical Leap in Gotham Knights.

Mystical Leap – Red Hood traverses through the air using spirit platforms (Talk to Alfred at the start of 1.3: Weird Science and complete Knighthood Challenges)

– Red Hood traverses through the air using spirit platforms (Talk to Alfred at the start of 1.3: Weird Science and complete Knighthood Challenges) Ranged Terror – Every shot that knocks out a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies (1 AP)

– Every shot that knocks out a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies (1 AP) Weak Spot Damage + – Increases headshot and weak spot damage by 15% (1 AP)

– Increases headshot and weak spot damage by 15% (1 AP) Grab Dread – Grabbing a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies (1 AP)

– Grabbing a target inflicts Fear in nearby enemies (1 AP) Combat Mastery – Increases the number of attacks in Red Hood’s ranged attack combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown (2 AP)

– Increases the number of attacks in Red Hood’s ranged attack combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown (2 AP) Ducra’s Training – Mystical Rounds requires 50% less time to lock on targets (3 AP)

– Mystical Rounds requires 50% less time to lock on targets (3 AP) Shadow Vengeance – Mystical rounds shoot two rounds instead of one (3 AP)

Gotham Knights is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

