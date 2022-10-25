Gotham Knights guide: All Nightwing skill trees explained - How to unlock, AP cost, and more

Gotham Knights masterfully develops the extended Bat Family characters by taking Batman away from the equation. Due to its unoptimized performance across all platforms, the game has received mixed reviews since its release.

Dick Grayson is arguably the most well-known character beyond Batman. The first Robin later adopted the title of Nightwing. With the death of Batman, it falls upon him to step up and become the leader of the Gotham Knights.

Each Nightwing skill tree ability in Gotham Knights and the AP cost required to unlock them

Listed below are all the skills that players can access when playing as Nightwing in Gotham Knights as well as the Ability Point cost required to unlock each one.

Raptor Skill Tree

The Raptor skill tree is tailor-made for in-combat and offensive attacks. Whether it's Perfect Evade or Critical Expertise, here's a look at Nightwing's Raptor skill tree in Gotham Knights.

Perfect Evade – Nightwing performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up (1 AP)

– Nightwing performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up (1 AP) Critical Expertise – Increases Nightwing’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP)

– Increases Nightwing’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP) Trampoline – Nightwing’s Pounce ability is automatically followed by a high jump on the enemy (1 AP)

– Nightwing’s Pounce ability is automatically followed by a high jump on the enemy (1 AP) Assassin’s Mark – Marks an enemy, increasing Nightwing and his allies’ damage to the foe by 10% (2 AP)

– Marks an enemy, increasing Nightwing and his allies’ damage to the foe by 10% (2 AP) Precise Strikes – Increases Nightwing’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% (2 AP)

– Increases Nightwing’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% (2 AP) Aerial Bounce – Nightwing bounces off an enemy following an aerial attack to propel himself back into the air. Can be used up to three times in succession (2 AP)

– Nightwing bounces off an enemy following an aerial attack to propel himself back into the air. Can be used up to three times in succession (2 AP) Critical Distance – Hitting an enemy with a melee attack from a large distance increases the critical chance and critical damage by 15% (3 AP)

Acrobat skill tree

After years of being the first Robin and later Nightwing, Dick Grayson never forgot his origin or the Flying Graysons. Here's a closer look at his Acrobat skill tree:

Aerial Damage + – Increases Nightwing’s aerial attack damage by 20% (1 AP)

– Increases Nightwing’s aerial attack damage by 20% (1 AP) Extra Momentum Bar – Grants Nightwing an extra Momentum bar (1 AP)

– Grants Nightwing an extra Momentum bar (1 AP) Momentum Gain + – Increases Nightwing’s Momentum gain by 15% (1 AP)

– Increases Nightwing’s Momentum gain by 15% (1 AP) Evade Chain – Nightwing chains evades by performing a quick succession of back jumps (3 AP)

– Nightwing chains evades by performing a quick succession of back jumps (3 AP) Haly’s Favorite – Completing an Evade Chain knocks down all nearby enemies (2 AP)

– Completing an Evade Chain knocks down all nearby enemies (2 AP) Evade Chain Momentum – Performing an evade chain during combat restores a portion of Nightwing’s Momentum (2 AP)

– Performing an evade chain during combat restores a portion of Nightwing’s Momentum (2 AP) Mind And Body – Using Momentum Abilities restores a portion of Nightwing’s health (2 AP)

Pack Leader Skill Tree

Beyond being a skilled fighter and a just hero, Nightwing is a natural leader. He has always stepped in to lead the Bat Family whenever the situation requires him to.

Family Ties – Increases Nightwing’s defense and resistance by 10%. Working with allies also grants him additional bonuses. Batgirl receives +15% melee damage. Red Hood receives +15% ranged damage. Robin receives +15% stealth damage (1 AP)

– Increases Nightwing’s defense and resistance by 10%. Working with allies also grants him additional bonuses. Batgirl receives +15% melee damage. Red Hood receives +15% ranged damage. Robin receives +15% stealth damage (1 AP) Health Bolstered Defense – When Nightwing’s health is at least 70%, he gets a 5% defense bonus calling up to +20% at full health (1 AP)

– When Nightwing’s health is at least 70%, he gets a 5% defense bonus calling up to +20% at full health (1 AP) Momentum Regen – Nightwing’s Momentum regenerates over time. Regeneration stops after filling one Momentum segment. Gaining any Momentum activates regeneration again. Working with allies increases regeneration speed (2 AP)

– Nightwing’s Momentum regenerates over time. Regeneration stops after filling one Momentum segment. Gaining any Momentum activates regeneration again. Working with allies increases regeneration speed (2 AP) Shared Skill – Passive skills increasing damage, critical chance, defense, Momentum regeneration, and ultimate cooldown are shared with allies at 50% of their value (2 AP)

– Passive skills increasing damage, critical chance, defense, Momentum regeneration, and ultimate cooldown are shared with allies at 50% of their value (2 AP) Elemental Smart Darts – Nightwing’s darts inflict elemental effect build up on enemies or heal allies overtime (2 AP)

– Nightwing’s darts inflict elemental effect build up on enemies or heal allies overtime (2 AP) Elemental Smart Darts + – Nightiwng’s darts also reduce enemies’ defense by 10% and increase damage inflicted by allies by 5% for 10 seconds (2 AP)

– Nightiwng’s darts also reduce enemies’ defense by 10% and increase damage inflicted by allies by 5% for 10 seconds (2 AP) Revive Darts – Nightwing’s darts can be used to instantly revive an ally from afar. Maximum 1 per night (2 AP)

Knighthood skill tree

The Knighthood skill tree opens up the opportunity for Nightwing to use his signature Flying Trapeze in Gotham Knights.

Flying Trapeze – Nightwing uses his Flying Trapeze to glide through the air. He can also rebound off of walls to gain altitude and speed (Unlocked through Knighthood questline)

– Nightwing uses his Flying Trapeze to glide through the air. He can also rebound off of walls to gain altitude and speed (Unlocked through Knighthood questline) Tripe Darts – Nightwing shoots three darts at once instead of one (1 AP)

– Nightwing shoots three darts at once instead of one (1 AP) Strike Distance + – Nightwing’s melee attacks can strike enemies from further away (1 AP)

– Nightwing’s melee attacks can strike enemies from further away (1 AP) Guardian – Defeating an enemy reduces Nest ability cooldown by 15% (1 AP)

– Defeating an enemy reduces Nest ability cooldown by 15% (1 AP) Combat Experience – Increases the number of attacks in Nightwing’s melee combo by one. The last hit is a knockdown (2 AP)

– Increases the number of attacks in Nightwing’s melee combo by one. The last hit is a knockdown (2 AP) Nest Buffs + – Nest damage is increased by 150%, and the healing effect is increased by 100% (3 AP)

– Nest damage is increased by 150%, and the healing effect is increased by 100% (3 AP) Bigger Nest – Increase the size of Nightwing’s Nest (3 AP)

Gotham Knights is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

