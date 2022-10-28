5 most effective skills for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights, the Batman game that apparently does not feature the iconic Caped Crusader as the protagonist, instead offers the mantle of Gotham's protector to four of the most iconic members of the Bat family, Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Barbara Gordon, aka Oracle, aka the Batgirl.

While the game is set in the same vein as Rocksteady Studio's stellar Batman Arkham series, Gotham Knights diverts from those titles by introducing mild RPG elements that add flexibility and options when it comes to customizing the loadout of each playable superhero in the game.

Batgirl in Gotham Knights is easily the most Batman-like character of the four members of the Bat family, be it her approach to stealth, her melee attacks and incorporating the Bat tools in her combos, or the way she traverses the skies of Gotham City by gliding around much like the Dark Knight in the Arkham games.

Barabra might not be as tanky or powerful as Red Hood or Nightwing, but she more than makes up for that using her intelligence and combat skills. Batgirl can pack a mean punch that can easily decimate even the strongest of enemies and bosses in the game, given players equip her with the right set of skills. Here are five incredible and most efficient skills for Batgirl in Gotham Knights.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Unflinching Heavy Strike to Second Wind, here are five best skills for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

1) Unflinching Heavy Strike

Found under the Grit skill tree

Costs 1 AP

Unflinching Heavy Strike is one of the best skills to grab early in the game as it gives players immunity from getting knocked out by enemy attacks while performing heavy or ultimate attacks. While it does not provide immunity from damage received, it does allow players to finish their attack combos without getting interrupted, which can be handy while dealing with multiple enemies at the same time.

2) Heavyweight

Found under the Justice skill tree

Costs 2 AP

The Heavyweight skill essentially increases Batgirl's base attack damage by up to 10% and also buffs up her stun elemental effect build-up by 20%, which can drastically improve the raw damage output of each of her attacks. This is a crucial skill that players should unlock as soon as they have access to the Justice skill tree.

3) Second Wind

Found under the Grit skill tree

Costs 3 AP

Second Wind is a survivability enhancing skill, which, given the character's low base defensive attributes, is really helpful when facing a group of enemies or bosses. This skill allows players to revive Batgirl upon receiving a fatal hit, with 50% of her HP. Players can also upgrade this skill to Second Wind+ which effectively allows players to revive with a full momentum bar (needed for ultimate attacks) and 10% increase critical chance for 15 seconds.

4) Sense of Victory

Found under the Grit skill tree

Costs 2 AP

This is a crucial skill, especially for the end-game side-quests and challenges in Gotham Knights. The Sense of Victory skill allows players to regain health upon successfully defeating an enemy. With this skill equipped, Batgirl regains 4% on defeating an enemy and 8% health on defeating an enemy with a grab strike or a takedown.

5) Remote Hacking

Found under Oracle skill tree

Costs 1 AP

The Remote Hacking skill is self-explanatory, allowing Batgirl to hack and disable certain electronic devices such as turrets, mines, and electronic panels, which can come in handy when taking a stealthy approach to missions. Being mostly geared towards stealth rather than outright combat, Batgirl can make use of the skill as an essential tool in her arsenal.

Batgirl might not be able to deliver attacks with high DPS, but she is capable of harnessing her intellect and hacking capabilities to easily make her way past enemies. With skills like Second Wind and Heavyweight, players can also turn Batgirl can into a lethal combatant in Gotham Knights.

