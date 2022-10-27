How to unlock Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights, the Batman game that players have been waiting to get their hands on since its announcement back in 2020, has finally been released.

WB Games Montreal's bold vision for the title does not feature the Caped Crusader as the protagonist despite having a setting that feels eerily similar to the Batman Arkham games.

Instead, in Gotham Knights, players take on the roles of four of the iconic members of the Bat Family. This includes Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Robin (Tim Drake), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), and Red Hood (Jason Todd). All the heroes have their own abilities, personality, and charm, which brings some really fun dynamics to the game's narrative.

While the skills, weapon loadout, and armor remain unique to each hero, the missions unlocked are synchronized among all members of the Bat Family. This gives players the freedom to switch between characters without the fear of losing progress.

Apart from the main story missions, Gotham Knights offers a host of side missions that players can tackle in order to receive exclusive rewards. One such quest type is "Premeditated Crimes."

Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights are an excellent way to gather resources necessary for upgrades

Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights are essentially open-world side quests that are littered across the entire map of Gotham City. Players can tackle them to gain various rewards, ranging from necessary upgrade materials to some rare weapons and armor.

These quests are also an easy way to get some rare resources ahead of some of the most challenging missions in the game.

Engaging in Premeditated Crimes is necessary for some of the Contact challenges in the game. These quests are also part of the Knighthood challenge, which requires players to complete at least 10 of them before unlocking the Knighthood for each playable character in the game.

Unlocking Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights

Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights become available as soon as players get access to the open world after completing the game's first investigation mission with Dr. Langstrom.

These activities require players to make use of their AR scanner to find culprits in designated spots on the map (denoted by a small white marker) before engaging them.

While scanning these areas, players will come across informants (indicated by question marks over their heads) that players can interrogate to gain clues and intel on more crimes around the map.

Collecting clues throughout the night in the open world and returning to the Belfry Tower will upload the data to the Batcomputer. This will then mark the Premeditated Crime spots on the map for players.

Once uploaded to the Batcomputer, any Premeditated Crime spot should appear on the map with a red icon.

Interrogating the informants is the key to unlocking more Premeditated Crimes on the map. Thus, it is recommended that players take their time while investigating any of these spots before engaging with the criminals. The use of the AR scanner is paramount to unlock these activities.

Gotham Knights is chock-full of fun challenges and quests to keep players engaged while exploring Gotham City.

While these activities might not reach the quality that fans have come to expect from Rocksteady's Arkham games, they do offer some really exciting rewards.

Poll : 0 votes