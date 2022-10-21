How to defeat Clayface in Gotham Knights

Clayface is one of the many villains in Gotham Knights and is part of the side missions in the game. This doesn't mean players won't have to defeat the character; there's a good reason for them to do so. While the process might seem complex at first, it can be broken down into easy steps that will be helpful for any player.

The villain is part of the CF01: Clayface side mission that can be unlocked and completed. Given the game's recent release, players might find the side content not worth the trip, but it should be completed in reality. The tasks become easier when one goes through the following section, which has a step-by-step guide for vanquishing Clayface.

After several delays, Gotham Knights was finally released much fanfare. While it has received mixed reviews so far, the game shines in certain aspects; this is especially apt for all the heroes and villains in the game from the Bat universe. With four playable characters, players can use any of them to beat all the villains in the game.

Some side missions in Gotham Knights have iconic villains like Clayface

The side mission that contains Clayface unlocks only after the second main mission in Gotham Knights. Before the questline starts, a description will be available to players, which hints at the involvement of Basil Karlo.

The questline is divided into three sub-parts, requiring a player to complete all of them to defeat the villain.

Part 1 - The Malleable Mugger

You will have to collect samples, which can be found near the starting location of sub-case 3.1. Once you reach the region, the samples will be marked in orange to make them easy to find.

Getting the samples will require you to defeat mimics, which can be found in three sets of two each. You can obtain all six samples, but you need only five to proceed.

You will have to return to Belfry to investigate the sample.

Part 2 - Disturbance at Dixon Docks

After completing the first subcase, the second can be started from the bat computer. It will start a cutscene and proceed with the next part of the mission.

Once the sequence of cutscenes is over, you will find yourself in front of a warehouse.

Scan the warehouse to find clues regarding Clayface's location in Gotham Knights.

The information will reveal a trail that will lead you to the outside of a warehouse.

Get to the roof of another warehouse with the help of a grapple and then jump to the next one.

A cutscene will begin after defeating the clay mimic, and the pursuit of Clayface will start.

You will need to follow the trial with the help of your bike. It's easy to track him as he breaks the road while escaping.

You will have to enter the sewers and keep following the trail.

After beating five more mimics, you can enter the hideout and follow the straight path.

You will then have to defeat Clayface and his subordinates. The main villain can't be defeated directly, and the idea is to damage his health significantly.

You will be taken back to Belfry after defeating Clayface and all his subordinates.

Part 3 - Rumble at the Reservoir

Like the two previous subcases, this one has to be started with the help of the bat computer.

Following the cutscene, you will be taken to the front of a reservoir, where you will have to talk to Detective Montoya.

Enter the reservoir with the help of the grappling hook and enter through the door.

After following the given path, you will come up against Clayface once more, and this time, he can be defeated for the final time in Gotham Knights.

The best time to attack him is right after he slams with his arms.

A cutscene will begin by bringing the health bar down further by another quarter.

Following the cutscene, you must enter the smelting factory and fight Clayface again.

This is the final battle where you will be able to finish him for good in Gotham Knights.

On finishing the battle, side case CF01: Clayface will be completed in Gotham Knights.

