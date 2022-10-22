Who are the villains and bosses in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is home to many psychotic and evil antagonists, which the Bat Family will have to contend with in armed combat. Some of these are foes that the player fights directly with. No matter what, these foes all represent trouble for the good citizens of Gotham City.

As this is not a canon story within the Arkhamverse, fans might see different depictions of these villains than they are used to as well. More villains could show up in the future as DLC encounters that get added to the game after the initial launch.

This is the current list of villains that the Bat Family will have to deal with in some manner throughout the story of Gotham Knights.

Note: This contains spoilers for the final bosses of the Gotham Knights game.

The Rogue’s Gallery of Gotham Knights

1) Harley Quinn (Harleen Quinzel)

Harley Quinn, first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, was The Joker’s sidekick and sweetheart. Her popularity was so great that she would transfer into the actual comics series. Her relationship with The Joker was often tumultuous and abusive, and as of this writing, has dated Poison Ivy and Catwoman in more recent times.

In Gotham Knights, Harley wields an electrified sledgehammer and isn’t shy about duking it out with the Bat Family. Later in her fight, she’ll summer a swarm of mind-controlled goons to help her take the player down.

2) Mr. Freeze (Dr. Victor Fries)

Dr. Victor Fries, also known as Mr. Freeze, is a particularly tragic character in Batman’s comic series. His backstory has changed several times, but it always involves finding a cure for a condition that plagues his wife - Huntington’s Disease. He put his wife in a deep cryofreeze while working on a way to treat her.

In the story of Gotham Knights, he and Batman had an arrangement. Batman funded his research, and Mr. Freeze would not commit crimes. With Bruce’s disappearance, however, funding dried up and he resumed a life of crime. He is quick to use his freeze gun, and even a mecha, to fight the Bat Family.

3) Clayface (Basil Karlo)

Depending on the origin, he’s been a VFX artist or a once-famous artist. Clayface now resembles a constantly flowing creature of mud and clay. He can distort his appearance and even make copies to assist him in combat or crimes.

He refuses to believe that Batman is not only dead but has been dead for about a year by the time Gotham Knights kicks off. He has a cadre of mudmen that help him fight the Bat Family, and in addition to his shapeshifting powers, he also boasts incredible super strength.

4) The Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot)

Owner of the Iceberg Lounge, crime boss, and supervillain Oswald Cobblepott claimed to have gone legit in Gotham Knights. As a boy, he was teased mercilessly for being short and fat, not to mention his nose. Despite being fabulously wealthy, the rejection of society turned him bitter and evil.

He’s never the most important villain in a Batman game. Penguin is perhaps best known for Danny DeVito’s portrayal of the character in the film Batman Returns.

Professor Pyg (Lazlo Valentin)

Professor Pyg showed up in Gotham Knights as a part of an optional mission, and may entirely be missed by players. That in no way changes how horrifying the character is.

The sinister Professor Pyg (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

A play on the mythical sculptor Pygmalion, Lazlo Valentin is a scientist who suffered a schizophrenic breakdown. Now he wears a pig mask, who often kidnaps people and surgically modifies them. The villain alters these people to be mind-controlled automatons, often known as "Dollotrons."

5) The Court of Owls and Talon

It’s been well-known since the game's first reveal that the Court of Owls is an integral part of the overarching story of Gotham Knights. They are integral to the plot and are perhaps best known for the New 52 story where they were introduced.

The Court of Owls is an organization that has ruled and run Gotham City for hundreds of years. Talon is the moniker for their near-immortal assassin, kept alive by the Court of Owls to continue eliminating people inconvenient to their plans.

The Voice of the Court makes an appearance at the end of the game as well, to lead the Court to their “prize.”

6) Talia al Ghul

An expert assassin and daughter of immortal Ra’s al Ghul, she’s also the mother of Batman’s son. She is also second in command of the League of Assassins and is one of the primary foes in Gotham Knights. In the game, she is also the final boss to overcome.

The villain first appeared in Detective Comics #411 - “Into the Den of the Death-Dealers!” and has since been a focal point in many Batman stories. Her son Damian Wayne is Bruce's only son and has also served as a Robin in the comics.

7) Ra’s al Ghul

The Demon himself, leader of the League of Assassins, is in Gotham Knights. He’s an incredibly well-known villain among Batman fans and is nearly immortal thanks to the power of the life-restoring Lazarus Pits. An incredible martial artist, he’s completely ruthless and will let nobody stand in the way of his plans.

Ra’s Al Ghul is confirmed for an appearance in the game, where he is allegedly killed by Talia al Ghul, stabbed, and then pushed into a furnace.

8) Bruce Wayne

Resurrected by the Lazarus Pit, Talia al Ghul pits a mind-controlled Bruce Wayne against the Bat Family. He’s the penultimate boss, showing up right before the final showdown with Talia al Ghul. All of his incredible martial arts skills are on display in the fight as well, before the protagonist snaps Bruce out of his controlled state.

In addition, Man-Bat makes an appearance, despite the canonical version being dead. In the early portions of the game, the players have to defeat a trio of “Man-Bats.”

Poll : 0 votes