How to easily “Align the Frequencies” in Gotham Knights’ Arkham Tower

Puzzle-solving is one of the core gameplay aspects of Gotham Knights, which leads to not just narrative progression but will also help you make characters more powerful.

They add a fresh element to the gameplay, as the title forces you to use your brain and the tools at your character's disposal to maneuver around instead of just beating the first bad guy you encounter into a pulp.

Although there are some puzzles in the game that are very easy to solve, others are quite tricky and will make you scratch your head wondering what you need to do next.

One such puzzle is “Align the Frequencies” in Arkham Tower, which is found within the abandoned Arkham Asylum. Once you have made your way inside the structure, you will be required to change through the frequencies and land on the correct one.

However, there are not many in-game hints to help you solve it, and the title does not exactly explain how you should approach the puzzle. Hence, today’s guide will list out all the steps that you will need to follow in order to easily “Align the Frequencies” in Gotham Knights’ Arkham Tower.

Aligning the frequencies of the transmitters in Gotham Knights’ Arkham Tower puzzle

The Arkham Tower puzzle might seem simple on the surface, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Each of the four frequency transmitters in the tower can be found connected to a machine, and you will need to follow the cables to figure out which of them is hooked together.

The puzzle will be solved when the machine displays a frequency that matches that of the transmitter. The transmitter will then glow green, indicating that you have been able to successfully solve the puzzle.

Here's how you can align the frequencies in Gotham Knights:

Find the machine with the correct sine wave that is attached to the transmitters. This is quite tricky to do because the machine located in the center of the room has four frequencies on it, which will be arranged in a specific numbered order.

You will then be required to activate those transmitters in order, as indicated by this centrally located machine. This added element to the puzzle is what gets a lot of players confused in Gotham Knights.

The initial thing you will need to do is approach the transmitter that is the first to the right of the center machine and turn it green. The second one you will need to turn green will be the one that is located to the far right of the center machine.

The third transmitter to turn green will be to the left of the center machine, and the fourth will be to the far left of it.

After successfully doing them in order, you will have completed the “Align the Frequencies” puzzle in Gotham Knights.

Once you get to know the tricks behind the puzzles, they’re not too hard to solve. These puzzles bring a fresh new element to the gameplay and are incredibly fun to solve, making Gotham Knights more than just a AAA action-brawler game.

