How to easily obtain Programmable Nanocapsules in Gotham Knights

Crafting new weapons and armor is one of the best ways that you will be able to grow more powerful in Gotham Knights. This is one of the game's core mechanics that will help you scale to the late game and make some of the most challenging encounters significantly easier to manage.

New armor and weapons also provide characters with additional power stats. Stuff like health, defense, and damage output only scale through new weapons and armor, and just leveling up in the game will not improve character power levels.

However, to craft some end-game gear, you will need to get your hands on crafting materials that are of Epic Rarity. One such resource is the Programmable Nanocapsules, which are not easy to come by in the game.

Hence, if you are struggling to obtain the crafting material, today’s guide will try to help easily locate the Programmable Nanocapsules in Gotham Knights.

Obtaining Programmable Nanocapsules in Gotham Knights

As mentioned, Programmable Nanocapsules are incredibly rare resources in Gotham Knights and are usually acquired as a drop during the Freaks faction encounters. Their drop rates are also relatively low, and it’s not something that you will be able to get a whole bunch of just by beating the Freaks up.

Hence, a bit of grind is required to collect a fair amount of the Programmable Nanocapsules and use them for end-game crafting. To effectively farm them in Gotham Knights, you will be required to,

Invest some time in clearing out Harley Quinn-related missions, as the Freaks faction goons are the ones who work under her. And beating them will allow you to have a much higher chance of getting Programmable Nanocapsules as loot.

The best part is that you do not have to wait for Harley to be a part of the story mission to be able to acquire this resource. It can even be side-quests that are directly related to her, and you will automatically be able to encounter her faction.

Moreover, you can even invest some time patrolling North Gotham, as that is the area where the Freaks are often found. You can also look to narrow down your search towards Gotham Heights and Robinson Park and beat up any Freaks faction enemy that you encounter.

Besides the general Freaks things, bosses are also known to drop rare crafting materials as the Programmable Nanocapsules once defeated. Hence, going around and taking out the most demanding bosses in Gotham Knights is also a great way of racking up this valuable resource as you make your way through Gotham City.

Before you start looking for the Programmable Nanocapsules in the game, it's important to note here that as the materials are used to make end-game gear, they are not something that you will be able to find very early on in the game. Hence, by the time the resources start dropping more often, enemies will also be a challenge, and clearing out the Freaks faction goons will be considerably difficult.

Poll : 0 votes