5 best skills for Red Hood in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights’ Red Hood (a.k.a. Jason Todd) is virtually unstoppable with his tanky build, paired with exceptional marksmanship skills. His ability to brush off multiple enemies from a distance with ease sets him apart.

Red Hood is a DPS-heavy character in Gotham Knights and most of his skills are linked to both his melee combat abilities and firearms. Like Batgirl, Robin, and Nightwing, he has a plethora of skills at his disposal that would be perfect for attacking enemies in the game.

Here are some of Red Hood’s skills that we believe might help you out while playing Gotham Knights and at the same time give you an idea of which of the character’s abilities to unlock first.

Focused Fire, Iron Grip, and more of Red Hood's skills in Gotham Knights

1) Critical Expertise (AP Cost 1)

This skill is under Red Hood’s Marksman Skill Tree. (image via YouTube/TonyBingGaming)

Critical Expertise is under Red Hood’s Marksman Skill Tree, which is the first among the four skill trees. As the name suggests, this skill will increase his critical damage. As mentioned, the character utilizes guns and players will be using them a lot during their playthrough.

The increased damage will be noticeable to those chunky enemies as they are tough nuts to crack. Although ranged attacks deal decent amounts of damage to smaller foes, it will be a very different story if Red Hood encounters mini-bosses. With this skill, dealing with the latter type of enemy will be made easier.

2) Focused Fire (AP Cost 2)

Focused Fire allows Red Hood to aim longer. (image via YouTube/TonyBingGaming)

Still, under Marksman Skills, Focused Fire allows Red Hood to aim longer at enemies and deal damage to them fourfold. Imagine having Critical Expertise paired with this – it will surely inflict a significant amount of damage.

However, it is important to note that aiming time is awfully slow, hence it is also advisable to get the Focused Fire+ skill as this will trim down the focus mode activation time by 50%.

3) Large Grab (AP Cost 1)

This skill allows players to perform grab moves on huge enemies. (image via YouTube/TonyBingGaming)

As we move to Red Hood’s second skill tree, Brawler, the Large Grab ability is a decent pick. Based on its description, it allows players to perform grab moves on huge enemies.

Those who have been playing Gotham Knights for quite a while now are well aware that it is impossible to grab those beefed-up enemies while playing characters other than Red Hood. However, if he’s your character preference and this skill is unlocked, then those enemies are in trouble.

It’s also worth noting that this skill will be of help whenever you’re doing a bit of interrogation work on an enemy in the presence of other foes. Pairing Grab with the throw will give you a decent amount of elbow room while questioning specific enemies.

4) Iron Grip (AP Cost 1)

Iron Grip will prevent Red Hood from being interrupted by enemy attacks. (image via YouTube/TonyBingGaming)

Now that you’ve got Large Grab all set up, begin interrogating an enemy. You will soon realize that doing so is not a walk in the park, not if other enemies are around.

Iron Grip will prevent Red Hood from being interrupted by enemy attacks while holding an enemy.

Many would argue that other skills under the Brawler Skill Tree like the Human Bomb and Human Bomb Enhanced are way more powerful than the above-mentioned skills. Yes, both of these can indeed deal massive amounts of damage, but if you’re a player who is still saving for Ability Points and wants to acquire decently performing skills at a cheaper cost, both Large Grab and Iron Grip will do the trick.

Players can still pick those two powerful skills, provided they have enough APs to spare since these are great for dealing with nearby enemies and crowd control.

5) Unrestricted Fire (AP Cost 2)

This skill complements Double Vortex. (image via YouTube/TonyBingGaming)

This skill is under the character's third skill tree known as Vengeance. Unrestricted Fire allows him to shoot unlimited rounds for a limited time right after using a Two-Fisted Reload. This is highly recommended for players who prefer using guns instead.

This complements Double Vortex, which is another ability under this skill tree. With this skill, players can double the number of rounds that they shoot toward enemies, and just like Unrestricted Fire, players will have to do the Two-Fisted Reload.

Acquiring these two makes Red Hood a seemingly powerful character since both abilities can be triggered at the same time. The downside, however, is that these are situated at the bottom of Vengeance and cost two APs each.

