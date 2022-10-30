5 best knighthood skills for Red Hood in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the new superhero game that comic book fans can relish. Featuring bat-family members Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the game tells a new and original story set after the death of Batman. The four heroes arrive in Gotham City and must pick up the pieces left behind in the wake of their mentor’s death.

In Gotham Knights, you can play as either of the four characters, switching between them at any point in the story and each having their play style. They also have their own set of suits, skills, and abilities that they can deploy in combat as they continue the war on crime.

This guide for Gotham Knights will dive into the knighthood abilities you can use as Red Hood. I’ll highlight five of the best abilities you can unlock, which will benefit the character’s playstyle builds and give you an edge when taking down enemies.

The Knighthood skill tree in Gotham Knights

Each character in Gotham Knights comes with their knighthood skill tree, which you’ll first need to unlock, unlike the other three skill trees that are freely available from the start of the game. You'll need to complete the Knighthood challenge for each character to unlock this unique skill tree.

Red Hood has seven skills in this tree: Mystical Leap (unlocked automatically when you complete the challenge), Ranged Terror, Weak Spot Damage +, Grab Dread, Shadow Vengence, Ducra’s Training, and Combat Mastery.

Red Hood's knighthood skill tree (Image via Youtube - TonyBingGaming)

Best knighthood skills for Red Hood

1) Combat Mastery

This ability exists for all four heroes in Gotham Knights and is designed to increase the number of hits you can deal using the character's primary combo. Increasing the number of hits means increasing damage and making the final strike a knockout.

This is an excellent skill for all characters, as you’ll be getting into a lot of combat throughout the game, and having an edge will prove quite beneficial.

2) Ranged Terror

Red Hood uses his dual pistols as his primary mode of attack and thus is a ranged combatant. This skill enhances his moveset by letting him induce fear in a group of enemies whenever you knock down a target using the guns.

Fear is a status effect that reduces enemy attack speed and makes them more susceptible to attacks, meaning that dispatching them becomes much more manageable.

3) Grab Dread

This skill inflicts fear in an enemy group whenever you grab an enemy. Grab is a base skill that all characters have in Gotham Knights, which allows them to take hold of enemies mid-fight, which opens them up to close-up attacks, throws, or a team attack.

Grab Dread will heighten this ability as it will also affect nearby enemies and reduce the encounter's difficulty.

4) Ducra’s Training

In the comics, Ducra is a character who trains Jason Todd after his resurrection from the dead. He learns most of the mystical abilities in his arsenal from her, so this skill also upgrades the Mystical Rounds ability.

Mystical Rounds is Red Hood’s ultimate ability, wherein he locks onto enemies and fires a magical bullet that hits all targets. The Ducra’s training skill increases the time it requires for this ability to mark enemies.

5) Shadow Vengence

This skill upgrades Red Hood’s ultimate by allowing him to shoot two bullets instead of one, dealing double the damage. This is a significant increase in the potential power of his ultimate, which is a good choice, as its lengthy 5 min cooldown is a costly downside.

