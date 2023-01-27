Monster Hunter Rise guide: Economic Stimulation request walkthrough, rewards, and more

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest in the long-running action role-playing game series from Capcom, has finally made its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise has slowly but surely made its mark as one of the best Monster Hunter games.

It follows all the strong points of its predecessor, Monster Hunter World, and its new spin of the tried-and-tested gameplay formula of the series. In keeping with previous titles in the series, Monster Hunter Rise is filled with optional activities and side quests that players can undertake to receive some cool rewards.

From hunting requests to optional quests that require players to gather a specific amount of rare resources, Monster Hunter Rise has enough extra content on top of its main story quests to keep players busy for hours.

One such optional request is "Economic Stimulation," a necessary quest to unlock the submarine, a tool that collects some of the rarest resources and consumables in Monster Hunter Rise. The following is a comprehensive guide on how to complete the Economic Stimulation request in Monster Hunter Rise, as well as the rewards you get after completing it.

How to complete the Economic Stimulation request in Monster Hunter Rise

The Economic Stimulation request is the third and final quest from Rodine the Trader, which is necessary to unlock the submarines. Rodine and her Argosy trade ship will allow you to request some handy resources like herbs, honey, and other consumables from the world. However, to do so, you will require submarines to send off your buddies in, who in turn procure these special resources for you.

You can unlock three submarines by completing requests from Rodine, with the third and final submarine being locked behind the completion of the Economic Stimulation request. This quest requires you to collect rare resources that can be found throughout different zones of the hunting grounds. The resources required for this request are:

1 King Rhino

3 Rock Roses

3 Bismuth Prisms

All three of these rare resources can be found via exploration of different map zones, and you will organically stumble upon these resources while pursuing different quests or hunts. However, if you're looking for the exact locations to farm these resources or complete the associated quests in Monster Hunter Rise, this guide has you covered.

King Rhino: Flooded Forest

It would be best if you headed deep into the Flooded Forest to get the King Rhino.

It would be best if you crafted a Barrel Bomb (fire herb + small barrel) before heading out since it will make getting to the King Rhino much easier.

Make your way to the giant pyramid in Flooded Forest, and use your Wirebug to get to the top of the structure.

At the top, you'll find a doorway seemingly blocked by rubble at the top. Place your Barrel Bomb to destroy the rubble and make your way forward.

You will find a giant beetle sitting (Shining Rhino) on the wall nearby. It is the King Rhino required for the quest. Grab the beetle and head out.

Rock Roses: Sandy Plains

Rock Roses drop from Desert Rose nodes, which can be found in different zones of the Sandy Plains area of the map.

The first Desert Rose node can be found near the starting camp on a cliff in Area 2.

The second one can be found in Area 12, north of the hunting arena.

The third and final Desert Rose node can be found south of Area 10, on top of a mountain, which you can easily access via your Wirebug.

Bismuth Prisms: Lava Caverns

Similarly to Rock Roses, the Bismuth Prisms also come from Iridescent Ore nodes found in the Lava Caverns area of the map.

The first Iridescent Ore node can be found on a small cliff near the broken bridge south of Area 6.

The second one can be found atop a mountain in the same zone (Area 6) as the first Iridescent Ore node, just slightly towards the north.

The third and final Iridescent Ore node can be found by following the river of lava path in Area 10. You will need to climb the rocks until you reach the northernmost part of Area 10, where you can grab the final Iridescent Ore node.

Once you have all the necessary resources for the request, head back to Rodine and the Argosy in Kamura Village to get your third and final submarine as a quest completion reward. Monster Hunter Rise is chock-full of fun and engaging side quests that, although optional, can reward players with handy items to use during combat and general exploration.

