Monster Hunter Rise: All Dango recipes and how to unlock them

Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game was initially released as a timed Nintendo Switch exclusive before heading to PC in early 2021. Since then, it has received multiple post-launch additions, including title updates and the massive Sunbreak expansion.

Sunbreak won't be released with Monster Hunter Rise's PlayStation and Xbox versions. However, the base game has more than enough content to keep players engaged while they wait for the inevitable launch of the expansion.

Among the many things players can unlock in Monster Hunter Rise are the Dango recipes. These can be used to get a substantial boost to attack power and other key attributes before hunts.

Listed below are all the Dango recipes that players can find and unlock in Monster Hunter Rise.

What are Dangos in Monster Hunter Rise?

Among many things, the Kamura Village is also known for its specialty in creating the tasty and nutritious Dangos.

The Dangos act as a temporary buff that players can consume before setting out on hunts. While the effects might be negligible in standard hunts, the passive effects provided by Dango can be a game changer in High Rank and Master Rank hunts.

Monster Hunter Rise allows players to unlock and subsequently use a Dango in the village or at any base camps across the hunting zones.

While there are a good number of Dango recipes that are unlocked right from the get-go, players will need to progress through the game before unlocking the more powerful ones.

How to unlock all Dango recipes in Monster Hunter Rise

The Monster Hunter series has always kept player freedom and gameplay versatility at the forefront. Monster Hunter Rise is no exception to this rule.

The game is filled with options that allow players to craft their own builds and playstyles. This includes multiple weapon types and armor pieces that players can craft using the resources gathered from hunts and the Dangos that are unlocked organically after reaching certain progression milestones.

Monster Hunter Rise does dole out new Dango recipes at a steady pace as players progress through the game. However, there are quite a few special recipes that are hidden behind the completion of certain milestones and objectives.

Here are all the Dangos that players can find and unlock in Monster Hunter Rise:

Berry Safe: Unlocks after completing the "Only the Good Eggs" request

Unlocks after completing the "Only the Good Eggs" request Very Hap-peanut: Unlocks after clearing the Hub Quest "A Quartet of Horns"

Unlocks after clearing the Hub Quest "A Quartet of Horns" Triple Rose: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Seared Situation"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Seared Situation" Buddy Bond: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "With the Power of Friendship..."

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "With the Power of Friendship..." Elgado Special: Unlocks after reaching MR 3

Unlocks after reaching MR 3 Hot-to-Trot: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Unavoidable Cold"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Unavoidable Cold" Hap-peanut: Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "Getting Back the Groceries"

Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "Getting Back the Groceries" Rosy: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Wealthy Man: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start The Kamura: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Raisin d'etre: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Secretheart: Hub Quest "Can't Kill It with Fire"

Hub Quest "Can't Kill It with Fire" Sweetheart: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Peach Skill: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Cool-to-the-Core: Unlocked after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub Mint-iature: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Blastslash: Unlocked after completing the Hub Quest "Dango Duty"

Unlocked after completing the Hub Quest "Dango Duty" Beansplosion: Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub Fruitflash: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Sharp: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Dizzybloom: Unlocks after completing the request "Bunny Dango-with Eggs!"

Unlocks after completing the request "Bunny Dango-with Eggs!" Invigorating: Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "The Secret Ingredient"

Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "The Secret Ingredient" Centering: Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 5 Gathering Hub Balancing: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Leg Day: Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "Supply Run"

Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "Supply Run" Pinea-full: Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub Spud-luck: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Dessage: Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocked after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Super Bestnut: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Totally Not Cool, Kulu!"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Totally Not Cool, Kulu!" Bestnut: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Analeptic: Unlocks after completing the request "A Dango a Day"

Unlocks after completing the request "A Dango a Day" Medicinal: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Moongaze: Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 3 Village or Rank 2 Gathering Hub Cacaoutstanding: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Piping-hot Egg: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Lava-hot Egg: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Pure Water: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Waterfall: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Spicetingle: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Spicejolt: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Too-cool: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Sub-zero: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Dragonsbane: Unlocks after reaching Rank 6 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 6 Gathering Hub Dragonsward: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Gathering Hub Magnaroar: Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "Comeuppance"

Unlocks after completing the Village Quest "Comeuppance" Magnacrisp: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Do It for the Dango!"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Do It for the Dango!" Bee-utiful: Unlocked from the start

Unlocked from the start Chirp-Chirp: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Call-of-the-Wild: Unlocks after completing the request "Thick, Gooey Dango"

Unlocks after completing the request "Thick, Gooey Dango" Buddy's Treat: Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub

Unlocks after reaching Rank 4 Village or Rank 3 Gathering Hub Self-Kelp: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Supply Line Shell Game"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Supply Line Shell Game" Amble Ramble: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "An Electrifying Grace"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "An Electrifying Grace" Careless Caramel: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Pinecone Pelting Panic"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Pinecone Pelting Panic" Easy-Breezy: Unlocks after reaching MR 6

Unlocks after reaching MR 6 Hide-and-Seek: Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Sticky Secret Sticking Sauce"

Unlocks after completing the Hub Quest "Sticky Secret Sticking Sauce" Gooey Chewy: Unlocks automatically on reaching MR 1

Most Dango recipes in Monster Hunter Rise are unlocked organically as players reach new Hunter Ranks. However, some special recipes are hidden behind certain side quests that require players to hunt monsters or gather a specific amount of resources from the hunting grounds.

