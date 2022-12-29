Monster Hunter 6 expected to get an announcement during Tokyo Game Show 2023

The Monster Hunter series is easily one of, if not the best-selling and most popular franchise under Capcom's umbrella. As such, it seems inevitable that a brand new title from the iconic action role-playing game series will be released at some point in the future.

Although Capcom is fairly tight-lipped when it comes to anything regarding a potential "Monster Hunter 6," there has been some new information courtesy of Famitsu and series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, that points towards the announcement of a new MH title during the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023.

While this does not provide concrete confirmation of a potential Monster Hunter announcement, it does give enough information for fans to latch onto and speculate about the game's reveal during the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto hints at a potential Monster Hunter 6 announcement during Tokyo Game Show 2023

While speaking with Famitsu, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, as part of their end-of-the-year feature, stated that the team at Capcom is fully committed to supporting MH Rise and its newly released expansion, Sunbreak, as well as the game's upcoming title updates. However, he did mention that he's excited for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023, which is scheduled for September 2023.

While Tsujimoto didn't explicitly mention a potential new announcement, his excitement for the 2023 event faintly points towards a new game reveal, which could very well be "Monster Hunter 6." After 2018's MH World and its expansion Iceborne, the iconic series is yet to receive a mainline title, with MH Rise being a spin-off and off-shoot of MH World.

The Monster Hunter series is one of the best-selling intellectual properties owned by Capcom. The action role-playing game series' most popular entry, MH World, still reigns as the best-selling and most profitable game in Capcom's history.

As such, it isn't out of the ordinary for the Japanese publisher and developer to announce a new project right after the cusp of the end of the ongoing title in the series, MH Rise: Sunbreak. With MH Rise set to make its way onto PlayStation and Xbox consoles early next year and Sunbreak receiving its final set of title updates, a potential new game in the series is not out of the cards for Capcom.

Before MH World, the last mainline title fans received was MH4: Ultimate on Nintendo's home consoles. After the global success of MH World and MH Rise eventually making its way onto other platforms, the sixth mainline title will likely be developed, keeping current-generation consoles and PCs in mind, to deliver a true "next-gen" Monster Hunter experience that fans have been longing for.

