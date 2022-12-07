Fact check: Is Sunbreak included with Monster Hunter Rise Xbox and PlayStation versions?

Monster Hunter Rise is easily one of Capcom's biggest games in recent memory, surpassing Resident Evil Village and its DLC expansion. While the title may not be as popular as Monster Hunter World, it is in part due to the game being limited to being a Nintendo Switch exclusive before making its way to PC.

Earlier this year, Monster Hunter Rise also received a major DLC expansion titled Sunbreak, adding several new monsters to hunt, gear to craft, and entirely new biomes to explore. Since the release of Sunbreak, Capcom has also released three major title updates for the game, with the addition of more new monster sub-species and hunting zones, along with numerous quests and rewards.

Recently, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will finally be making its way to PlayStation and Xbox, giving players an entirely new experience in the most recent title of the long-running action role-playing game series. While the game is already available for pre-order, fans are left wondering whether the recently released Sunbreak expansion will be included with the game's PlayStation and Xbox versions.

Will Sunbreak be added to Monster Hunter Rise PlayStation and Xbox versions at a later date?

The Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise was released in August for both the Nintendo Switch as well as PC. However, going by the game's listing on the PlayStation and Xbox Stores, it appears that Capcom has no plans to release the console expansion just yet, with only the base game and its deluxe edition being listed on the digital storefronts.

The games are listed at $40 for the standard edition and $50 for the deluxe edition, which is lower than their original $60 asking price on Nintendo Switch. The game also offers an original pre-order bonus for players who make pre-purchases, including:

Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

Additionally, the pre-order bonus includes the Novice Talisman, which is meant for newcomers. Upon release, the game will also offer a free DLC armor set and talisman called "Guild Cross", which should assist new players during the first few major hunts in the game.

While it is somewhat disappointing that Capcom does not include the Sunbreak expansion with the game's Xbox and PlayStation versions, it is likely that the expansion will be made available to players with the upcoming title update, scheduled for Winter 2023.

Technical specifications of Monster Hunter Rise PlayStation and Xbox versions

Monster Hunter Rise was initially launched as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Nintendo's console is significantly underpowered compared to current-generation or even last-generation consoles from both Sony and Microsoft. However, Capcom has nevertheless managed to give players a rather consistent and stable framerate while maintaining impressive visual fidelity.

Monster Hunter Rise marks the first title in the long-running Monster Hunter series to be built on Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, which was previously used to power the newer Resident Evil games, Devil May Cry 5, and Street Fighter 6.

Capcom will most likely be releasing the enhanced PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, which comes with high-resolution textures and high framerate support as well as support for 4K resolution. Technical specifications of the game on all console platforms are yet to be disclosed by Capcom, although it can be speculated that the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will have a resolution target of 1920x1080 at 60fps.

The enhanced last-generation consoles (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X) will have support for 4K resolution at the same framerate target. For current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the framerate will most likely be 60 to 120fps, at native 4K resolution. Getting the latest Monster Hunter on PS4 will allow players to upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost.

Furthermore, the game also supports Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning players who get the Xbox One version of the title can upgrade to the Xbox Series version at no extra cost. Monster Hunter Rise will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on January 20, 2023.

