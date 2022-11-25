How to use the Strife and Berserk skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 3

Monster Hunter Rise recently received its third major title update for the Sunbreak expansion, adding plenty of exciting new content for players. Monster Hunter Rise has been almost as profitable as the series' previous mainline entry, Monster Hunter World, and its massive expansion, Iceborne.

As such, Capcom doubled down on post-launch support for the game, adding new arenas, gear, and armor sets to craft and even new monsters for players to hunt. Much like the previous two title updates to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the title update 3 adds three new monsters for players to hunt: the Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra, and Risen Kushala Daora.

The update also introduces new armor sets and weapons for players to craft, sure to give them an advantage in high-level Master Rank quests, alongside new Anomaly Quests.

Apart from the usual new monsters and Anomaly Investigation quests, the title update 3 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak also adds in some new combat skills for players to incorporate in their arsenal. The newly added Strife and Berserker skills can prove to be a game changer in some of the new monster hunts that Capcom has introduced.

How to properly use the Strife and Berserker skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The latest Strife and Berserker skills added alongside the title update 3 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are essentially armor and decoration skills. This means that players don't have to work their way towards a certain weapon in order to add these skills to their arsenal.

Berserker is more of a passive skill whose effects will not be apparent immediately during combat, but will be helpful in increasing players' effectiveness during combat. Strife, by contrast, is more of an active skill that players can use to significantly boost their attacks. Here is a complete breakdown of the Strife and Berserker skills and the armor pieces that come with the skills embedded.

Strife

Skill Effect: Increases elemental attack power and affinity depending upon players' red health gauge.

Increases elemental attack power and affinity depending upon players' red health gauge. Levels: The skill comes in three levels with each level stacking increasing amount of attack power and affinity, with the third tier adding infinite stamina for a short period of time upon maxing out attack.

The skill comes in three levels with each level stacking increasing amount of attack power and affinity, with the third tier adding infinite stamina for a short period of time upon maxing out attack. Best use case: This skill is best used with fast-hitting weapons, such as the Dual Blades, Insect Glaive, Charge Blade, Long Sword, Sword and Shield, and even the Switch Axe to some extent, since these weapons will allow players to max out their attack rather quickly and gain the temporary stamina buff.

Armor pieces with the Strife skill

Chaotic Faulds/ Nephilim Tassets

Chaotic Helm/ Nephilim Helm

Chaotic Mail/ Nephilim Mail

Berserker

Skill effect: The Berserker skill allows players to trade their existing vitality for the red health gauge, which depletes over time, but also makes them invulnerable to faint. The skill is activated by swapping to the Blue Swap Skill Scroll.

The Berserker skill allows players to trade their existing vitality for the red health gauge, which depletes over time, but also makes them invulnerable to faint. The skill is activated by swapping to the Blue Swap Skill Scroll. Levels: Berserker skill comes at two levels, the first one activating the skill and the second tier reducing the speed at which the red gauge depletes.

Berserker skill comes at two levels, the first one activating the skill and the second tier reducing the speed at which the red gauge depletes. Best use case: The Berserker skill is best used at the end of long and drawn-out hunts, especially the Master Rank hunts against some of the Elder Dragons in the game. Paired with the Strife skill, players can easily annihilate a high-level monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Armor pieces with the Berserker skill

Chaotic Greaves/ Nephilim Greaves

Chaotic Vambraces/ Nephilim Vambraces

The new Berserker and Strife skills are a great addition to an already expansive list of combat, armor, and decoration skills players have access to in the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. These skills will also come in handy in the new Master Rank hunts against the latest monster sub-species added to the game, all of which are Elder Dragons.

Poll : 0 votes