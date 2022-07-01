Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - What is Prized Pelt and how to get it

The highly anticipated expansion of Monster Hunter Rise, titled Sunbreak, was finally released for Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30. Players are intrigued and excited to explore all the new additions to this new and huge expansion of the game.

Your journey to save the Kingdom starts now! Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam. Happy Hunting!

The Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise has a huge variety of new monsters to hunt, weapons and armor set to craft, and two new locales to explore, i.e., the Citadel and Jungle.

Monster Hunter games have always been about tracking and hunting monsters using highly customizable gear that players can craft using various in-game resources littered throughout the map.

This article dives into one of the most necessary crafting resources, the Prized Pelt, what these resources are, its farming location and crafting use in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Farming and crafting uses of Prized Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

What are Prized Pelt in Sunbreak?

Based on the in-game description of the Prized Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, these are:

" A quality pelt from a small animal. Often used in clothing for its comfort."

These resources, classified as Monster Materials, have a rarity of 8 and sell price of 580.

Where to find and farm the Prized Pelt in Sunbreak

The prized pelt is a rare resource that can be farmed from two small monsters called Kelbi and Anteka in the Shrine Ruins. The Prized Pelt has a higher chance of dropping from a Kelbi than an Anteka.

The best way to farm the Prized Pelt in the expansion is to get it from the Kelbi in the Shrine Ruins by traveling to Sub-Camp 1 in Shrine Ruins and through sector 13 to sector 11. The route has the most abundance of these small monsters for players to hunt and carve the Prized Pelt.

The Prized Pelt can only be farmed in Master Rank

Another important thing to note is that the Prized Pelt can only be carved from the Master Rank Kelbi. The Master Rank, introduced with the Sunbreak expansion, is essentially a set of challenging hunts that allow players to face some returns and new monsters in the game with added difficulty and better rewards.







Take your fashion to Master Rank levels with these new looks for Aknosom, Tetranadon, Bishaten and Somnacanth armor! #Sunbreak launches June 30.

Monsters in the Master Rank usually exhibit slightly altered attack patterns and increased aggression and damage. Master Rank is heavily touted as the ultimate challenge in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which requires players to have some of the best gear and optimized builds to take down vicious monsters in these hunts.

Players must also make sure that there should not be any large monsters nearby when they try to hunt Kelbi for the Prized Pelt. When large monsters are in the same areas as the Kelbi, they will run away and not come back for some time.

This is the same for most small monsters, thus if the Kelbi does not appear in the areas of Shrine Ruins, players should wait for a while before they can farm the Prized Pelt.

How to use the Prized Pelt in Sunbreak









All 14 #Sunbreak weapon videos have now been revealed! But wait, not only are there even more Silkbind moves than what's been shown so far, we've also made further balance adjustments that will be introduced in the future.

The Prized Pelt are forging materials used to craft and upgrade various weapons and armor pieces in the game. Using this guide, players should be able to farm the Prized Pelt in no time, craft weapons and armor pieces suitable for their playstyle and go out on new and exciting hunts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

