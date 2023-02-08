How to unlock expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy?

Expelliarmus is one of the most iconic spells found in the wizarding world of Hogwarts. The spell was also famously used by Harry Potter to defeat Voldemort.

It's no surprise that the game has included Expelliarmus as one of the prime spells against enemies. It is a disarming spell as seen in Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. In Hogwarts legacy, it achieves similar effects.

It falls under the Damage spell category and is coded in red. Expelliarmus is not provided at the beginning of the game, and it's not until a few hours into the main story that players find the quest to unlock it. Learning the spell is fairly easy and comes in handy against most enemies in Hogwarts Legacy.

Even if the opponent is unarmed, Expelliarmus will deal damage and knock them back. However, unlike in the novels, players cannot snatch and own the wands of their enemies when used to disarm. Read along to find out how to learn this spell.

How to unlock the disarming spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Professor Hecat's Assignment 2

Professor Hecat's Assignment 2 (Image via ZaFrostPet/ youtube.com)

Expelliarmus can be unlocked by completing a simple quest from professor Hecat in the Defense Against the Dark Arts class. It's in the second assignment from the professor where you will be given these two objectives:

1) Successfully avoid enemy attacks by dodge rolling (0/10).

2) Cast Incendio on enemies (0/5).

You will find it early into the story, but make sure you have the Incendio spell unlocked as it is a pre-requisite to unlocking this spell.

Completing professor Hecat's Assignment 2

The two objectives of this assignment can be completed at any time during free-roaming and main story missions. However, it is advised to finish them early on to add this spell to your arsenal. Here are two of the many ways of doing it.

1) In Free Roam

Free Roam in Hogwarts Legacy (Imag via hogwartslegacy.com)

Simply approach enemies outside missions and engage them in combat. As they initiate their attacks, use your controls to dodge-roll and evade their attacks. You will have to do this 10 times to complete the objective.

Once it is done, a notification will pop up informing you that the objective has been completed and you can proceed to defeat the enemies with the Incendio spell. Hitting enemies a total of five times with Incendio will complete the second objective of professor Hecat's assignment.

2) Crossed Wands

Crossed Wands side quest (Image via ImBones/ youtube.com)

This is a side quest that can be found near a Floo Flame at the Clock Tower Courtyard. It is basically a fight club for wizards that can be accessed by talking to Lucan Brattleby. This is the perfect platform to complete many of the combat objectives and level up your character.

In the second or third round (either is fine), you will have to fight against multiple opponents. Try to get the dodge-roll and Incendio objectives done here as you will have many opportunities to do so during combat. If you play it wisely, you can complete both objectives in one go.

After completing professor Hecat's Assignment 2, head back to report to her. There, she will teach you the Expelliarmus spell as a reward. Once you go through the unlock button prompts, it will be permanently available to you for the rest of the game.

Unlocking Expelliarmus will give you an edge over others in combat, especially when going up against multiple enemies. Disarming them will leave them defenseless for a short moment, a moment you can utilize to launch a series of powerful combinations of attacks or focus on your peripherals to keep other enemies stunned.

Practice casting this disarming spell on the training dummies or during light combat to master it and find out which spells pair well with it.

Disarming an opponent and slamming them down with a Descendo is one such combination you can try. This will help you master your own fighting style going forward.

Poll : 0 votes