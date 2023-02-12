Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Ghost of our Love side quest

Hogwarts Legacy features a massive open world, teeming with opportunities to explore and discoveries to make. The wide variety of adventures allows players to stumble across several story missions, both primary and side.

The "Ghost of our Love" side quest is peculiar in the sense that it is a treasure hunt. It can be obtained by catching up with a ghost named Richard Jackdaw after the Trails of Merlin primary mission.

Interestingly, this is the first major juncture in Hogwarts Legacy where the quest and its details will change depending on the House the player belongs to. That said, everyone will receive a treasure map to track down the rewards, which may initially come across as quite vague.

Here is how you can complete the Ghost of our Love side mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Before we delve into the details, let’s take a look at the mission for each House on this hunt in Hogwarts Legacy.

Gryffindor: The Hunt for the Missing Pages

Ravenclaw: Ollivander's Heirloom

Hufflepuff: Prisoner of Love

Slytherin: Scrope's Last Hope

During Gryffindor's The Hunt for the Missing Pages mission, you need the help of Nearly Headless Nick. He takes you to the Hogsmeade cemetery, where you will meet a member of the Headless Hunt known as Sir Patrick Delaney-Podmore. Once the conversation with Sir Patrick is wrapped up, you will notice a crypt entrance (marked with an arch icon on the doorway). To the right of this entrance lies a map to be collected.

If you belong to Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy, you have to visit the Owlery for the Ollivander's Heirloom mission while in search of a missing artifact. After talking to the wandmaker, go to the topmost floor of the Owlery and head to the south side of the area. The map will be on the ground.

As a Hufflepuff, you have to follow the trail of a murder mystery that has laid dormant for years on end. It will even take you to the dark corridors of the Azkaban prison in Hogwarts Legacy. The map can be found when visiting Upper Hogsfield. Head to the house behind Claire Beaumont's shop, and a chest near the entrance will contain the item.

Lastly, if you are in Slytherin, you have to follow Headmaster Black's house-elf Scrope for answers to the mysterious book and obtaining a present for the head of Hogwarts. Scrope also hands you a toast, which proves useful later when you visit a cave under Hogwarts called Apollonia's Grotto. On reaching the area with a red squid painting on the wall, place the toast on the pedestal in front. This will unlock a hidden space containing a chest with the map inside.

Follow the floating candles in Hogwarts Legacy

With that done, it is time to find the treasure in Hogwarts Legacy. The map depicts three locations - a forest, a bridge, and a stone arch. You have to visit the Forbidden Forest entrance. Feel free to use the Floo Flame near the forest to the north of Hogwarts. This is next to the arch and the bridge showcased on the treasure map.

Now, you will see a bridge ahead. Before crossing it, be sure to shift to nighttime as the next part only works at night. You can change time by opening the map and then pressing R3 (on controller) or the F button (on keyboard).

Proceed past the bridge and cast the Lumos spell, which will summon a light glow at the tip of your wand. At the same time, it will also spawn a set of floating candles that you must follow. Do note that the Forbidden Forest is filled with dangers, so you may have to defend yourself if the need arises.

They should eventually take you to a candle-lit table for two, beside which you will find the chest containing your rewards. You will obtain random gear, 400 coins, and 180 XP on completing this mission.

