How to unlock Altering Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Much to fans' delight, Hogwarts Legacy features over two dozen spells that can be used in and out of battle. Many of these are making a return from older Wizarding World games, while others are additions to the latest open-world action-RPG from Avalanche Software.

While popular spells like Protego, Expelliarmus, and Incendio rule fans' hearts, there are a few standard ones that can aid players in interactive ways. Cue the Altering Spell. This Transfiguration spell allows for the changing of objects within the Room of Requirement so one can cycle through different types of the same object.

Here is how you can learn the Altering Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Curiously, players will have to use spells even for customizing options in the game, the Altering Spell being one of them. The main description of the spell states that it alters the form and features of the target object. For example, players can select among customization options for Potion stands, changing size, color, and so on.

Gamers will learn the Altering Spell after the main "Room of Requirement" quest. The primary story quest also unlocks the Conjuring Spell, which allows players to summon objects in the Room of Requirement. However, the Altering Spell can only be learned upon completing the side mission "Interior Decorating," which grants players the power to design and customize the room as needed.

There is another similar nifty spell players will come across when completing the trinity of Transfiguration spells in Hogwarts Legacy. Called Evanesco, it despawns objects and returns the Moonstones spent to summon them. For those out of the loop, Moonstones are the key resource required to call for things in the Room of Requirement.

The personal space also has a Conjuration budget, meaning players can only summon up to a certain amount of objects to avoid cluttering. This will be indicated by a bar that gradually fills with more objects being placed in the Room of Requirement. So, while players are free to decorate as they please with the Altering Spell, they have to keep the other limitations in mind.

What is the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

Witty  @Joseph_Witty #PS5Share, #HogwartsLegacy My Room of Requirement on Hogwarts Legacy came out waaay too well My Room of Requirement on Hogwarts Legacy came out waaay too well 🔥 #PS5Share, #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/dY6sdUCrJE

This magical room is available to the protagonist as a means of helping them progress through their academic journey at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. That is right, it is not just for aesthetic purposes.

In a nutshell, it features many facilities that allow RPG progression, like potion creation, item identification, character upgrades, and more. Players can even grow their own herbs and plants here, which are vital for crafting new recipes that can improve one's combat potential.

The most notable aspect of the Room of Requirement is the Vivarium, a free-roam space for various beasts encountered on your journey. These can range from the adorable Puffskeins and Mooncalfs to the intimidating Graphorns. Gamers can play with them and feed them as well.

Hogwarts Legacy is available right now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version is aplnned for release on July 25, 2023, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can grab it on April 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes