How to unlock Conjuring Spell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest open-world RPG based on the popular Harry Potter series. It does a great job of adapting the source material, and every gameplay aspect oozes the magical curiosity of the franchise. Hogwarts Legacy allows players to have their own space as a ‘Room of Requirement.’

Fans will need the Conjuring spell to add objects to this room. They will get access to this spell during the quest named ‘The Room of Requirement.’ This mission occurs in the game's early hours, and the room is central to many gameplay elements like brewing potions, taming and tending the creatures, and more.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the game. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

Acquiring the Conjuring spell in Hogwarts Legacy

You can have your personal space in Hogwarts Legacy called the Room of requirement. To fill this space, you will need the Conjuring spell. You get access to it as part of the main quest. Matilda Weasley will guide you throughout the mission and teach you the Conjuring spell towards the end of this quest.

The mission begins with a cutscene wherein your character will be looking around for Matilda since she instructed him to meet her in the corridor of the Astronomy tower. A magical door appears on the wall; soon after that, Matilda Weasley enters the scenario. You must accompany her into this mysterious room. She tells you that it is the room of requirement and only presents itself when one needs it.

As you walk deeper into the room, a pile of discarded furniture blocks the path. A small cutscene plays wherein Matilda teaches you a new spell called Evanesco. It is a vanishing spell that is used to discard targeted objects. You will play a small mini-game that involves pressing the screen's highlighted buttons. This will grant you the Evanesco spell.

Using it on a pile of chairs will make them disappear. After progressing further, you will meet Deek, the house elf. In the cutscene, Deek tells the protagonist to close their eyes to imagine the room as they desire.

Deek is the friendly house elf (Image via WB Games)

All the objects are shot in the air, and the room transforms into a neat and systematic area. You will be introduced to the desk of description. This allows you to identify the stats of your clothing items.

Once you finish with this introduction, you can speak to Professor Matilda. She speaks about the Conjuring spell at this juncture. Yet again, you will have to press the sequence of buttons highlighted on the screen to learn this spell. You are then free to fill the Room of Requirement with Potion stations, Potting tables, and many other utility structures.

Press the sequence of buttons to learn the Conjuring spell (Image via WB Games)

Conjuring these utility items costs you Moonstone. You can earn them by exploring the open world of Hogwarts Legacy or by using Evanesco spell on undesired utility structures in the Room of Requirement.

Room of Requirement is one of the best aspects of Hogwarts Legacy. This gives a canvas to personalize your own space in the wizarding world. You can tame some magical beasts and tend to them in the Vivarium. Keep an eye on your Moonstone stock before opting to overstuff the Room of Requirement with items you don’t need.

Hogwarts Legacy is a breath of fresh air in the open-world genre as it introduces magical elements in the gameplay. Players can wield various spells in exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat. Hogwarts Legacy incentivizes exploration by granting unique rewards and resources for uncovering mysteries and finding the collectibles hidden thematically in and around Hogwarts Castle.

Hogwarts Legacy is a stone’s throw from the release, and the all-around positive reviews have boosted its anticipation. Fans cannot wait to get on their flying brooms and explore the magical world they have been witnessing in movies.

Hogwarts Legacy is a lengthy game where players can soak in a magical experience at their own pace. It will be interesting to see what’s in store regarding the game’s narrative.

