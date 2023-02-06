Hogwarts Legacy completion time: How long will it take to beat the game?

The Hogwarts Legacy early access begins in just a day, and those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition are quite excited to finally get their hands on the title.

The RPG will begin its early access tomorrow, February 7, 2023, with the game officially releasing on February 10, 2023. It will drop for all major platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

With the release date so close, there has been a fair amount of curiosity as to what fans can expect when Hogwarts Legacy finally goes live. One of the more popular questions among fans is regarding the estimated playtime of the game.

With Avalanche Software promising an immersive Wizarding World experience with a lot of secrets to explore both inside and outside the Hogwarts campus grounds, it is not surprising why many are curious about the game’s actual playtime.

On average, Hogwarts Legacy will take about 35 to 40 hours to complete. However, a completionist run will be significantly longer and take around 80 hours.

Hogwarts Legacy will have a lot of unique areas to explore

With so many secrets and puzzles to solve both inside and outside the Hogwarts grounds, collecting all the trophies and achievements in the game will indeed take a considerable period of time. PlayStation players can earn 46 trophies, including one Platinum, two Gold, 15 Silver, and 28 Bronze trophies. The Xbox version of the game will have 45 achievements. For a Platinum run, the RPG will take somewhere around 70 to 80 hours to finish.

Additionally, side quests are some of the best ways to make the player's character more powerful in the game as it will unlock more spells, potion recipes, and crafting material. This will help them have a much easier time dealing with some of the tougher encounters that the game throws at them.

To overcome the challenges in the late game, players playing on higher difficulty levels should prioritize completing side quests, puzzles, and challenges, as they can greatly aid in facing enemies.

Hogwarts Legacy can be an unforgiving experience on Hard mode, and investing some extra play time to gain more powerful skills and potions might just be what a player needs to finish the title on this difficulty setting.

