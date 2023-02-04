How to get and use Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, players can head to the Room of Requirement for important in-game tasks and customizations. If you’re looking to customize items in the Wizarding World, you’re going to need Moonstones, as it's the primary currency. You can get them in a few ways, and they are fairly important for Conjuration.

Considering that it's one of the in-game currencies in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re going to most likely come across these Moonstones as you explore the game. But what are they, what are they used for, and where can you find them? We’ve got all the information you need as you begin your adventure as a wizard or witch at Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy features Moonstones as a currency - What to know about these and where to find them

When you’re in the Room of Requirement, you'll quickly realize that Moonstones are a required currency in Hogwarts Legacy. If you enter this room and select an object from the Conjuration List, you’ll see a cost in Moonstones. You can create these items and put them where you want in the Room of Requirement. Furthermore, you can customize them by altering their size and color.

The Conjuration List in Hogwarts Legacy includes several types of items, such as Potions, Rugs, Furniture, and Utility Stations. It’s going to take some time to obtain enough Moonstones to make everything that you want, but with some time and effort, it's certainly possible.

After selecting an object from the Conjuration List, if you have enough Moonstones, you can conjure it into existence and place it where you want in the room. Although there are only a limited number of items on this list, you can increase your options by playing the game and by purchasing Conjuration Recipes from Hogsmeade’s Tomes and Scrolls shop.

But where do you find Moonstones? You’ll spot them in the game’s overworld, as you explore beyond the Hogwarts school. You’ll see blue crystal outcroppings, and all you have to do to free them is cast your magic upon them. Interestingly, this isn’t the only way to obtain Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Vivarium is a room within Hogwarts, where you can care for the different Fantastic Beasts that you’ve tamed throughout your adventure. You should be able to find Moonstones in there as well. This location serves two purposes, as you can farm up some Moonstones while also taking care of your Magical Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Finally, you can remove/disenchant your items in the Room of Requirement. This doesn’t fully refund your Moonstones, but it will give you a fair amount back. If you decide you aren’t happy with an item, you can simply remove it and replace it with something else.

As you go on different adventures and complete missions in the latest Wizarding World game, you'll have the ability to play in whatever way you prefer. You can cast a wide variety of spells and curses, and even become a dark wizard if that's what you wish to do.

This is all that's currently known about Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world RPG that's set in the Wizarding World becomes available on February 10, 2023, with early access unlocking on February 7, 2023 at midnight.

