All Hogwarts Legacy endings and how to get them

As with many vast, open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy has more than one ending. Thankfully, these are easier to get than one might assume. Since the title doesn’t have a system in place to punish how evil players are, it’s entirely likely that they could choose to receive the 'bad ending' without ever doing a single evil deed the entire game.

Only one choice determines whether you get the Normal/Neutral Ending or the Evil Ending. The best part is that you can see the True Ending, even if you want the evil route. The game won’t penalize you for it so you can get the ultimate ending for Hogwarts Legacy.

Caution: This article contains spoilers for the end of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy’s endings and how you unlock them

The most important choice for the Normal and Evil endings of Hogwarts Legacy is made during Main Quest titled The Final Repository. During this mission, you’ll have an objective that requires you to “Reach the Repository before Ranrok.” At this point, you have an important choice: What do you do with the Repository? The following are the choices you get for those two endings.

1) Good Ending

“I intend to keep it contained here.”

“I shall keep it secret forever.”

This makes you the Ancient Magic’s Keeper, and Professor Fig will pledge to aid you in this endeavor in the Good Hogwarts Legacy ending. However, you still have to defeat Ranrok, as they are the game's final boss.

Afterward, you contain the Ancient Magic again, but all of this comes at a cost. Sadly, the strain was too high, and Professor Fig passed on. There’s still a touching moment here, though, as he and Miriam’s wand are reunited.

2) Evil Ending

“I intend to open it.”

“This power should not be kept from the world”

In this version of the ending, Professor Fig won’t have the strength to carry on and help you try to contain the Ancient Magic at the end of the game. Not that you want to, since your goal is to spread the Ancient Magic. You still have to defeat Ranrok, though.

However, you wield some magic for yourself in this ending. Don’t worry. You can still see the True Ending if you go this route.

Once you get one of the above endings, you’ll return to Hogwarts. Then, you’ll get a notification about the upcoming O.W.L. exams. You need to finish up several tasks - the amount of which will vary depending on how much you did during the normal game.

Complete all remaining puzzles

Complete all remaining side quests

Complete all relationship storylines

Regardless of your choice, the True Ending is the same for all players. Once you wrap up all those tasks, you will have two more missions to complete the House Cup. Once the game is complete, you can see the True Ending. It’s a bittersweet end, where the professors honor Professor Fig’s sacrifice.

That completes Hogwarts Legacy. If you’ve unlocked the True Ending, you have no further work to do in the Wizarding World. If you want both the Good and Evil ending in one playthrough, make a separate save to which you can return. That way, you can see both endings in one game playthrough.

