Should you turn in Sebastian Sallow for using Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy?

During your time in Hogwarts Legacy, you will get to know a Slytherin named Sebastian Sallow. He befriends the protagonist during the game and can offer you some powerful magic. Specifically, he aids the player in learning the three Unforgivable Curses. In the game, Sebastian will, however, use the Killing Curse, Avada Kedavra, on his uncle.

As Sebastian Sallow’s friend, the real question is, do you turn him in during the events of Hogwarts Legacy? It will alter the flow of the game in some ways and will also change the ending slightly. But before you make this important decision, here’s what you need to know about the consequences.

Is it worth it to turn in Sebastian Sallow in Hogwarts Legacy?

During the quest “In the Shadow of Fate,” you’re going to be given an important choice - do you turn in Sebastian Sallow for his use of Avada Kedavra? As the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy, you can use the Killing Curse with complete impunity and zero consequences; however, you can punish the person who taught you the magic.

Ominis Gaunt, a fellow Slytherin, brings this up to you, asking what you want to do about Sebastian. You’ll be given the choice of turning him in or avoiding that fate. If you choose yes, Ominis will give you a chance to back out, saying that you’ll never see him again if you turn him in to the authorities.

What’s the point of turning in Sebastian Sallow in Hogwarts Legacy? Does it particularly change the game? Well, if you haven’t learned the Unforgivable Curses yet, you’ll never be able to unlock them in this playthrough. You’ll have to start a new game to do so or load a new save file before you made the choice.

What happens if you turn in Sebastian?

Sallow will never be seen again, and his spot in the ending will be taken up by Ominis Gaunt. If you turn him in, he will probably be sent to Azkaban, for the use of the Killing Curse.

The ending feels flat, with Ominis showing up to take Sebastian’s place in one of the final cutscenes and rob the Slytherin wizard of showing remorse for his actions. You don’t have to turn him in though.

What happens if you don’t turn in Sebastian?

Should you let Sebastian Sallow go free in Hogwarts Legacy, you will continue to see him around the academy, and he will take part in the ending. In addition, he will give you one more chance to learn the three Unforgivable Curses in the later parts of the game.

Even if you choose not to learn them earlier in the game, you will get one more crack at learning the darkest magic. You’ll need to head back to the Undercroft and ask him.

This version of the ending feels more satisfying than having Ominis show up and talk to your character briefly. In it, the protagonist informs Sebastian that Victor Rookwood cursed Anne, not his uncle. Sebastian is estranged from his twin sister anyway, who he spent the entire game trying to help. But what should you choose?

What’s the right decision with regards to Sebastian Sallow?

Players can make their own decision, but each choice in this Hogwarts Legacy scene has consequences (Image via WB Games)

Honestly, there’s no moral compunction to turn in the Slytherin. You aren’t punished for using dark magic in Hogwarts Legacy, so throwing the person who taught you under the proverbial bus feels wrong.

It comes down to what you want as a player. Did you skip the Unforgivable Curses, but now you want them? Keep him alive. Do you not care about Sebastian Sallow or his storyline?

Or perhaps you feel he needs to pay for what he’s done? Then turn him in. Either choice is fine, but I prefer to let Sallow go free.

