Will players get to experience multiple endings in Hogwarts Legacy?

The upcoming action-adventure game Hogwarts Legacy has been years in the making. The first trailer was released way back in 2020 and announced that players would be able to experience the life of a student at Hogwarts castle. Given that the game has been confirmed as an RPG, it opens up the possibility of the title having multiple endings.

Hogwarts Legacy has been generating a huge amount of interest and speculation regarding the story, the characters that can appear, the lore from the Potterverse that can be played out, the locations that can be there in the game, and much more. Players are excited to find out more information regarding the title.

Players will be intrigued to see if Hogwarts Legacy will feature multiple endings

A number of features that can possibly be included in the game by the developers ensure the replayability of Hogwarts Legacy. This includes the reported morality system and the choice of different Houses that players can make early on. It must be noted that the game does not necessarily need to have multiple endings but that it may likely have one.

Multiple endings provide players with the agency to significantly affect their own playthrough of the game. Depending on how nuanced the mechanics are. For example, The Witcher 3 playthroughs can majorly differ from each other. This also enriches the replayability factor of the game.

If done correctly, players would love to once again immerse themselves in the game to experience other possible endings to the story. Subtle choices made throughout the game can act as triggers for one ending or the other.

With respect to that, the morality system can also be utilized by the developers to employ branching narrative options and explore multiple endings. Players' moral standing can affect the kind of choices they can make, the actions they can perform, the spells they can cast, and much more.

The Houses at Hogwarts (Image via Harry Potter Fan Club)

The provision of different Hogwarts houses can also influence various endings provided they properly flesh out the system. Players' actions can determine how many points their house gets and if at the end of the year they win the House Cup or not.

The official description of Hogwarts Legacy states that the story of the game as:

"Players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Players will be able to hone their magical abilities through "mastering spells, brewing potions, and taming fantastic beasts." The choices they make along the way can be made to have an added sense of importance if they end up influencing the playthrough and its ending. It remains to be seen what the developers have in store for the players.

