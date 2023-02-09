10 things you need to do first in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is out for Deluxe Edition owners thanks to a 72-hour-early access perk. Payers stepping into the vast magical world for the first time can be overwhelmed by the sheer variety of options available to them. The title offers countless sights to see and activities to engage in.

However, Avalanche Software's latest project is a role-playing game, first and foremost. Bearing that in mind, there are some things players must consider doing in the early stages of their adventure, particularly if they are newcomers to the genre.

Take note of these 10 things while playing Hogwarts Legacy

1) Avoid exploring far-away areas in the outdoors until broomstick flighting is unlocked

Matthew Steele @Matt_R_Steele You can't jump if the cliff is too high, but you can definitely transition to flying mid-air if you are quick in #HogwartsLegacy You can't jump if the cliff is too high, but you can definitely transition to flying mid-air if you are quick in #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/9OGwr5vQB5

Hogwarts Legacy puts players on rails for the first few hours, even teasing them by having some missions take place outside of Hogwarts in the open world, like Hogsmeade. When gamers do get the freedom to explore on their own accord, it can be pretty enticing to go out and examine every nook and cranny.

However, the world is dangerous, teeming with threats and other unknown adversities. It can be a problem if players are not prepared to face them. Thankfully, Broomstick Flight will enhance exploration to a great degree and is expected to act as a safe "eject button" when in trouble. It is unlocked after the Flying Class quest.

2) Take the time to unlock fast travel spots around the map

桧垣Tyler🫵 @tyhigaki I’m in Hogwarts Legacy hunting Floo Flames I’m in Hogwarts Legacy hunting Floo Flames https://t.co/NaPYNrYfJy

Hogwarts and its outdoors are massive landscapes, which can make running around in those areas tiring and confusing. This is where the Floo Flame Fast Travel feature comes in.

Approaching a Floo Flame spot on the map unlocks that area and its fast travel, which can be done by opening the map and selecting the place one wants to be teleported to. Given the scope of the title's world, it is in players' best interests to unlock as many spots as possible for convenience's sake.

3) Go out of your way to collect Field Guide Pages if possible

The main, most commonly-found collectibles in Hogwarts Legacy are Field Guide Pages. Tons of these pages are scattered around the world, and the protagonist must track them down. They can often be found near points of interest, but since they are invisible, players will need to use Rvelio to reveal them. They also offer a hefty amount of XP for every discovered page, so there is no reason to avoid collecting Field Guide Pages.

4) Keep track of in-game rewards for completing Challenges

As players progress through Hogwarts Legacy's campaign, they will discover collectibles, engage in combat, complete quests, and more. At the same time, they will unlock new cosmetics under the Challenges tab in the pause screen.

The criteria for making these items accessible include collecting a certain amount of Field Pages or defeating Dark Wizards. Players should be sure to redeem each reward every time they are notified; alternately, gamers may prefer to claim them all at once as well.

5) Sell unwanted gear to earn coins

Te Māwhai @TeMaawhai 🏽 Wow, it’s already 2am and I am tired!! Only just unlocked the field guide! I kept running around. Excited the whole time. Can’t wait to get back in. Also, that dark arts robe is sick!! #HogwartsLegacy Bedtime for me. Thanks to those who popped in and out of stream Wow, it’s already 2am and I am tired!! Only just unlocked the field guide! I kept running around. Excited the whole time. Can’t wait to get back in. Also, that dark arts robe is sick!! #HogwartsLegacy Bedtime for me. Thanks to those who popped in and out of stream 👍🏽 https://t.co/sfpMAwmde9

As Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG with looter elements, players will come across many gear pieces like headwear, vests, and more. Each of these categories features items of various rarities that have different stats.

As players progress in the story and explore the title, new and stronger gear is bound to fall into their lap. This makes older equipment redundant. Thankfully, they can be sold in shops around the world in exchange for coins. Given that players are going to struggle at the beginning in terms of coins, this is a good way to make sure their pockets don't run dry.

6) Be sure to expand your gear slots

Jared @guildedjared Probably the biggest annoyance in Hogwarts Legacy so far is the gear inventory. 20 slots just isn't enough, especially for how fast you'll fill it. I've emptied it four times already. Probably the biggest annoyance in Hogwarts Legacy so far is the gear inventory. 20 slots just isn't enough, especially for how fast you'll fill it. I've emptied it four times already. https://t.co/2VDDTj8XbI

Payers have a gear inventory where collected items can be found in Hogwarts Legacy. However, there is limited space, so players will have to discard or sell items when they're running out of slots. This spatial problem can be alleviated by completing Merlin's Trails, peculiar puzzles found around the map.

These generally consist of environmental puzzles, like moving around objects or using certain spells. However, to encounter such challenges, players will have to wait until they come across the Trials of Merlin quest.

7) Change the time of day to meet progress requirements

Rachel 🦇 @Out_Racheous



Day: Classes

Night: SNEAKING



#HogwartsLegacy This particular part gave me chills. Getting to see Hogwarts and beyond through a day & night cycle is AMAZING. I played the Harry Potter games religiously as a child and they had a game mechanic having to do with day/night:Day: ClassesNight: SNEAKING This particular part gave me chills. Getting to see Hogwarts and beyond through a day & night cycle is AMAZING. I played the Harry Potter games religiously as a child and they had a game mechanic having to do with day/night:Day: ClassesNight: SNEAKING#HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Qw6zHTR5U6

Hogwarts Legacy features a day-night cycle as the magical school is thrust into darkness and serene dawnlight periodically. With players free to explore as they please after a certain point, they will notice this change too. However, some missions require a certain time of day to be active. In this case, players can open the map and select the Waiting option to switch between day and night.

8) Practice spellcasting against the dummy

Players will eventually find themselves becoming a member of a duelling club, which is also where they can find a dummy to practice against. Combat in Hogwarts Legacy is engaging but also surprisingly challenging at times when faced with multiple foes at once. In this scenario, players will need to practice various combos they can inject in between standard Stupefy attacks. This should make it easier to face stronger enemies chanced upon in the wild.

9) Gather as many spells as possible via quests

Benjamin Snow ❄️ @imbensnow Who would've thought that spell learning in #HogwartsLegacy would be the same as in Harry Potter on Ps2.. I love it! Who would've thought that spell learning in #HogwartsLegacy would be the same as in Harry Potter on Ps2.. I love it! https://t.co/owOiPVOosi

Players will discover most spells in Hogwarts Legacy's arsenal as they complete the main missions. But some are given to the protagonist as Assignments. Gamers might not know which spell they may need at times, especially when new locations and enemies are discovered, so they should strive to add more spells to their repertoire in case of an emergency.

10) Customize your appearance after the initial customization

Hogwarts Legacy features a customizable avatar, and touching up the protagonist's appearance is the first thing players do. However, further changes can be made afterward too. At Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium in Hogsmeade, gamers can customize most cosmetic aspects using the character creator except for elements like face type or gender. Do note that this costs coins per session, so be sure to have them on hand.

Hogwarts Legacy will be launched for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023. The title will arrive on PS4 and Xbox on April 4, 2023. Lastly, it will come to the Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes