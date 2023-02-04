How to get into Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the most intriguing aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is the depiction of the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Unlike the movies, the game has an equally detailed representation of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. Players can be a part of any of them, contributing to its annual points tally and living in its common room.

Founded by Rowena Ravenclaw, Ravenclaw House is known for its quick-witted and intelligent students, two traits that are highly valued within its community. In the books, the students are required to solve a riddle and enter the Ravenclaw common room.

Players can find an eagle bathed in blue and bronze on its sigil, which explains the giant bird guarding the aforementioned common room, as shown in one of the Hogwarts Legacy trailers.

Loxxulus @Loxxulus 1 week until Hogwarts Legacy.

I think I'm gonna roll Ravenclaw 🪶 1 week until Hogwarts Legacy. I think I'm gonna roll Ravenclaw 🪶 https://t.co/cks47kno5g

In order to get into Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy, players must first participate in a sorting quiz on the Wizarding World website. After that, they must link their Wizarding World or Harry Potter Fan Club account to their Warner Brothers (WB) account, which will display their house and wand within the game and entitle them to some exclusive in-game rewards as well.

Follow this article and look at the answers that correspond to this house in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: All answers required to join Ravenclaw in the Wizarding World quiz

Previously known as Pottermore, the Wizarding World website serves as an interactive online experience that was set up in 2009. J.K. Rowling herself helped set it up and gave players an extension of the classic Harry Potter experience by adding features like choosing their own wands, houses, and patronuses.

In addition, players can view vast archives filled with lore and stories from the wizarding world.

In order to start the house sorting process, Hogwarts Legacy players need to click on the House tab and start taking a quiz to determine where they’ll be placed. They can also use a mobile application for this, known as Harry Potter fan club, which is essentially the same in the form of an application.

However, the application turns sorting into an augmented reality experience, where it talks to the player, places a virtual hat on top of their head, and starts the quiz.

The sorting quiz has an archive of 28 possible questions to determine the player’s house, out of which they can be asked eight. The order and selection of these are random, therefore this article lists an answer to all of them. Since every house in Hogwarts Legacy has a preferred answer that tips chances towards it, the ones given below only cater to Ravenclaw.

Note: It is important to remember that the sorting process can only be done once for every profile. Therefore, if the player wants to change their Hogwarts Legacy house after completing the sorting quiz, they’ll have to delete their account and make a new one, log in again, and retake every quiz.

Since every set of questions is different, answers to all 28 questions are given below.

Moon or Stars? : Moon

: Moon Left or Right? : Left

: Left Head or Tails? : JHeads

: JHeads Black or White? : White

: White Dawn or Dusk? : Dawn

: Dawn Forest or River? : Forest

: Forest If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you?: Tawny Owl

Tawny Owl Once every century, the Flutterby.....If it lured you, it would smell of: Fresh parchment.

Fresh parchment. How would you like to be known to history?: The Wise

The Wise Late at night, walking alone down the street......Do you: Withdraw into the shadows to await…..should trouble occur?

Withdraw into the shadows to await…..should trouble occur? If you could have any power, which would you choose?: The power to change your appearance at will

The power to change your appearance at will A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts….In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could? : First, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Second, A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Third, The student's records going back 1000 years

: First, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Second, A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Third, The student's records going back 1000 years What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? : The Piano

: The Piano What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts?: Every area of magic I can

Every area of magic I can Which road tempts you most?: The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings

The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings Which of the following would you most hate people to call you?: Ignorant

Ignorant Which would you rather be : Imitated?

: Imitated? After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name?: Think with admiration of your achievements

Think with admiration of your achievements A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Ask what makes them think so?

Ask what makes them think so? You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first?: The silver-leafed tree bearing golden apples

The silver-leafed tree bearing golden apples Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open?: The ornate golden casket, standing on clawed feet….temptation lie within

The ornate golden casket, standing on clawed feet….temptation lie within Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: Wisdom?

Wisdom? One of your housemates has cheated…What do you do?: Tell Professor Flitwick the truth….for coming first in his place

Tell Professor Flitwick the truth….for coming first in his place Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? : Hunger

: Hunger Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? : Goblins

: Goblins Which nightmare would frighten you most?: Standing on top of something very high….stop you falling

Standing on top of something very high….stop you falling You and two friends need to cross….Do you: Attempt to confuse the troll into letting all three of you pass without fighting?

Attempt to confuse the troll into letting all three of you pass without fighting? Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink?: The foaming, frothing, silvery liquid that sparkles as though containing ground diamonds

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, with developer Avalanche Software bringing the Wizarding World to life like never before. While games based on the Harry Potter movies and other aspects of the Wizarding World have been coming out for years, what has also been observed is a steady stream of increasingly disappointing titles.

With just a few days left before the release of Hogwarts Legacy, players all over the world are eagerly waiting for the game while hoping that it's as good as the trailers have made it out to be.

Poll : 0 votes